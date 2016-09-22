Bay of Islands Sailing Week and Millennium Cup - North Sails in action

FXOne - Mackay Boats, Southern Spars and North Sails - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography FXOne - Mackay Boats, Southern Spars and North Sails - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/

by Sail-World.com today at 1:29 amOver one-thousand sailors raced everything from sport boats to super yachts in the biggest regatta of its kind in New Zealand and one of the Southern Hemisphere's premier races.North Sails was well represented across all divisions in the fleets and in the Millennium Cup for superyachts. Once again, Will Calver of Ocean Photographer was there to catch the action.

























