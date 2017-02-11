Bavaria Yachts to introduce Cruiser 34 and Nautitech 46

by Bavaria Yachts today at 7:13 pmThe Cruiser 34 will be on show at the Bavaria Yachts display at the Strictly Sail boat show at Bayside’s Miamarina, from February 16th to 20th. The Cruiser 34 features a wide cockpit area that has enough room for everything and is equally suitable for relaxing when anchoring and for performing when sailing. With ergonomic cockpit seats, the Cruiser 34 makes sailing very comfortable.The Cruiser 34 standard package includes a massive Swimming platform that extends the Cockpit area. The interior layout options are two or three cabins. The Cruiser 34 with a standard configuration starts at $ 125,000 (delivered to the East Coast).





With the Nautitech 46, Bavaria Yachts shows the newest innovation in their Catamaran range.



Life onboard a Nautitech 46 is made for comfort and many relaxing hours at sea. The cockpit and the large saloon with pantry, lounge area and lots of room for relaxation become one living space. Bavaria Catamarans calls this an “Open Concept”. Dinner with friends and guests, family life – it all happens on one level.



The Nautitech 46 OPEN, the Nautitech 46 FLY and the Nautitech 40 OPEN by Bavaria catamarans are built in Rochefort on the Atlantic Ocean. More than 30 years of experience in the construction of cruising catamarans from France and just as much know-how of interior designs and the use of different woods from BAVARIA YACHTS/Germany are here combined.

