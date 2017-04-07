Bavaria Open Days 2017 – Exciting attractions and attractive offers

by Bavaria Yachtbau today at 3:25 amAnyone who has never visited a shipyard, shouldn’t miss the Bavaria Open Days in Giebelstadt near Würzburg on 23 and 24 June. On these dates, Germany’s largest shipyard for sailing yachts and motorboats will be opening its gates and giving visitors a direct glimpse at its production facility. Each year, more than 1,000 yachts are made in the 70,000-square-metre halls in the most state-of-the-art shipyard in the world. And, when the tour of the shipyard is over, visitors can view the 14 Cruiser, Vision and S-line yachts on show in the exhibition. They can also gain a lot of interesting insights about yachting from the numerous Bavaria Yachts suppliers in the exhibition area.





Bavaria Summer Sale and Blue - And Silver Edition



Put to sea this year in your own yacht and make the most of the attractive offers from Bavaria Yachts. The Bavaria Open Days offer the best opportunity to save up to 64,900 euros on the purchase of a Bavaria. During the Bavaria Open Days, visitors can take advantage of the Bavaria Summer Sale to see attractive offers on the Cruiser, Vision and S-line models that Bavaria Yachts have secured for those able to make quick decisions.



Furthermore, Bavaria Yachts has upgraded its successful S, Cruiser and Vision series and put together attractive packages at unbeatable prices. The popular S-line motor boats are launched as a Silver Edition and the Cruiser and Vision sailing yachts are launched as a Blue Edition. This means that also useful extras for the interior, as well as the upgraded exterior and the chance to save 39.555 Euro.



The Programme:



Customer Day on 23 June 2017



The Customer Day will be held on Friday, 23 June 2017, from 1.00 p.m. You will need to register to take part in this exclusive day ( www.bavariayachts.com ).



Public Day on 24 June 2017



On Saturday, 24 June 2017 Bavaria Yachts will be opening the gates of its Giebelstadt shipyard to the public between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m.



Yachts on Display



Bavaria Sailing



• Cruiser 34

• Cruiser 37

• Cruiser 41

• Cruiser 46 Style

• Cruiser 51 Style

• Vision 42

• Vision 46



Bavaria Motorboats



• S32

• S33 HT

• S36 HT

• Sport 400 Coupé

• S45 HT

• Virtess 420 Fly

• Bavaria E34

