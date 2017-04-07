Please select your home edition
Edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

Bavaria Open Days 2017 – Exciting attractions and attractive offers

by Bavaria Yachtbau today at 3:25 am
Bavaria R40 Fly Bridge Bavaria Yachts
On 23 and 24 June, Germany’s largest shipyard for sailing yachts and motorboats, will open its gates for the Bavaria Open Days 2017. On these dates, customers, friends and fans can explore the most state-of-the art yacht production in the world, view 14 current models in the huge exhibition area, and, of course, learn a lot of interesting facts about yachting. And anyone who is still looking for a Bavaria sailing yacht or motor boat for this season, can take advantage of the attractive offers presented for the Blue and Silver Editions and the Bavaria Summer Sale at the Bavaria Open Days, and still be able to put to sea this summer.

Inside and Outside the Yard

Anyone who has never visited a shipyard, shouldn’t miss the Bavaria Open Days in Giebelstadt near Würzburg on 23 and 24 June. On these dates, Germany’s largest shipyard for sailing yachts and motorboats will be opening its gates and giving visitors a direct glimpse at its production facility. Each year, more than 1,000 yachts are made in the 70,000-square-metre halls in the most state-of-the-art shipyard in the world. And, when the tour of the shipyard is over, visitors can view the 14 Cruiser, Vision and S-line yachts on show in the exhibition. They can also gain a lot of interesting insights about yachting from the numerous Bavaria Yachts suppliers in the exhibition area.

Bavaria C57 © Cossutti Yacht Design
Bavaria C57 © Cossutti Yacht Design



Bavaria Summer Sale and Blue - And Silver Edition

Put to sea this year in your own yacht and make the most of the attractive offers from Bavaria Yachts. The Bavaria Open Days offer the best opportunity to save up to 64,900 euros on the purchase of a Bavaria. During the Bavaria Open Days, visitors can take advantage of the Bavaria Summer Sale to see attractive offers on the Cruiser, Vision and S-line models that Bavaria Yachts have secured for those able to make quick decisions.

Furthermore, Bavaria Yachts has upgraded its successful S, Cruiser and Vision series and put together attractive packages at unbeatable prices. The popular S-line motor boats are launched as a Silver Edition and the Cruiser and Vision sailing yachts are launched as a Blue Edition. This means that also useful extras for the interior, as well as the upgraded exterior and the chance to save 39.555 Euro.

The Programme:

Customer Day on 23 June 2017

The Customer Day will be held on Friday, 23 June 2017, from 1.00 p.m. You will need to register to take part in this exclusive day ( www.bavariayachts.com ).

Public Day on 24 June 2017

On Saturday, 24 June 2017 Bavaria Yachts will be opening the gates of its Giebelstadt shipyard to the public between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m.

Yachts on Display

Bavaria Sailing

• Cruiser 34
• Cruiser 37
• Cruiser 41
• Cruiser 46 Style
• Cruiser 51 Style
• Vision 42
• Vision 46

Bavaria Motorboats

• S32
• S33 HT
• S36 HT
• Sport 400 Coupé
• S45 HT
• Virtess 420 Fly
• Bavaria E34

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

Scuderia Quantum 1-2 at top of Rolex TP52 Worlds Scarlino standings
Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged crew still top the standings at the Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017 With Quantum Racing comfortably winning the 26 mile coastal race and Platoon taking second place, Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged crew still top the standings at the Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017 but their lead is cut to two points by today’s race winners, holders of the 2016 world title.
Posted today at 2:14 am Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 3 action-shots by Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 3. Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 3.
Posted today at 1:44 am Rolex TP52 World Championship - Azzurra fights hard but endures
The third day of the Rolex TP52 Worlds: Azzurra had a good start but was hard set by her adversaries and finished sixth. The third day of the Rolex TP52 World Championship: Azzurra had a good start but was hard set by her adversaries and finished sixth. Quantum won, with Platoon in second and still on top of the provisional leader-board.
Posted today at 1:23 am Spirit of Bermuda finishes Antigua Bermuda Race
The Ballyhoo schooner, Spirit of Bermuda finished the Antigua Bermuda Race on 18 May 2017 around midday local time. The Spirit of Bermuda is the flagship of the Antigua to Bermuda Race and there is more than meets the eye to the 112ft three-masted schooner.
Posted on 18 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 3, Race 5 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race five of day three Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race five of day three
Posted on 18 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 7 – Majesty and grandeur
The magnificent 162ft schooner Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward took Line Honours Eleonora is one of the most famous and best-known racing schooners in the world and will remain in Bermuda for the duration of the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 18 May World Sailing and Volvo join forces for the future of sailing
The partnership is a signal of the Volvo Ocean Race's commitment to the sport and future of offshore sailing. As part of an ambitious plan, World Sailing will partner with the Volvo Ocean Race, owned by Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group, to develop the next generation of offshore sailors.
Posted on 18 May Saint-Barth Cata Cup – Looking forward to exceptional 10th anniversary
The sailors who took first place between 2008 and 2016 will all be returning, with the exception of John Casey Intrigued by the idea to team up again with their winning partner—for some as many as nine years later—and one again compete in the waters of the Caribbean, the sailors who took first place between 2008 and 2016 will all be returning, with the exception of John Casey
Posted on 18 May Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble. Due to encouragement from Class Captain Ben Meakins and other owners, the Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at this year's Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Posted on 18 May Female Skipper to lead Visit Seattle in Clipper Round the World Race
Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, 23, from Guilford UK, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Visit Seattle team Despite her young age, Nikki has already amassed an impressive sailing career having skippered in numerous inshore and offshore racing campaigns, including three ARC races across the Atlantic (twice winning the Youngest Skipper Award), two Fastnet campaigns, and has sailed more than 10,000 miles in offshore deliveries.
Posted on 18 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy