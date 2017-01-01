Please select your home edition
Battle lines drawn at Day 1 of the Rolex Big Boat Series

by St. Francis Yacht Club today at 6:31 am
Karl Kwok’s Pac52 Team Beau Geste leads Manouch Moshayedi’s Rio under the Golden Gate Bridge Sharon Green / Rolex
While it’s tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it’s possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017), which is being hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on San Francisco Bay’s wind- and tide-riven waters.

Throughout today’s two races, all 89 teams battled for strong leaderboard positions to set themselves up for the rest of the week’s racing. Fortunately, the Bay played nicely, at least at first, delivering five-to-eight-knot winds at the Treasure Island starting area. By the start of the second race, however, the breeze had built to a solid 20-plus knots, with a strong flood tide, as the sun marched west.

All eyes were riveted to the five brand-new Pac52s that were built in the one year time period since Rolex Big Boat Series 2016, all with the intention of claiming the top-shelf hardware at Sunday’s award ceremony. While many of these skippers and crews are old hands at sailing—and winning—their classes at the Rolex Big Boat Series, this is the Pac52’s first appearance at this storied event. “I’m extremely pleased with the progress the Pac52 class has made,” said Manouch Moshayedi, owner/driver of Rio (USA 3545). “The class’s design rules are easy to abide by, and the boats came out to be really fast, so I think all the owners are happy.”

Designing and building fast boats is one thing, but sailing them to high standards on a patch of brine as tricky as San Francisco Bay is entirely different, even for teams whose core crewmembers have been sailing together for decades. “The two things that are challenging about these boats is that they’re fast downwind and things happen quickly,” said Gavin Brady (NZ), a former America’s Cup sailor who serves as tactician aboard Karl Kwok’s Team Beau Geste (IVB 1997). “If you were building a stadium to sail Pac52s, you would just copy San Francisco Bay.” Brady explained that the nature of the Pac52 completely changes when anemometers start reading 15 knots. “It’s almost like an NFL program with an offensive and defensive team—it’s that different. Our playbook and maneuvers change, and the teams that can adjust quickly have a real advantage.”

At the end of Day One, Karl Kwok’s Team Beau Geste is leading the Pac52 class with two bullets, followed by Tom Holthus’ Bad Pak (USA 60052) with two second-place finishes and Frank Slootman's Invisible Hand (USA 5202) with a third and fourth-place finish.

While there were only two multihulls competing in this year’s Rolex Big Boat Series, both boats—Tom Siebel’s MOD 70 Orion (USA 02) and Peter Stoneberg’s Extreme 40 Shadow X (USA 49)—are well-versed at threading their way through crowded racecourses. “At Orion's speeds, the Bay is a small place, and every four minutes or less we’re making a maneuver that entails a full contingent on the coffee-grinder handles and lots of bouncing over the nets to cross to the new high side,” said Peter Isler, a two-time America’s Cup-winning navigator and Orion’s tactician. “We do our best to avoid the gaggle of a tight fleet because it slows us down, but if we’re all headed to the same mark, it’s game on!”

It was “game on” for most of the day for these two multihulls, but after an unfortunate dismasting in Race Two, Shadow X was forced to end their regatta early. All aboard are reported safe.

Meanwhile, the boats in ORR-A (41 to 68 feet) spent the day whipping their horses around the course as their bowmen skillfully tripped spinnaker poles and ran sheets—a serious handful when dogs are getting blown off their chains. “The elite West Coast regattas—Yachting Cup, Long Beach Race Week and the Rolex Big Boat Series—attract a high level of competition,” said Skip Ely, owner and skipper of the Santa Cruz 52, Elyxir (USA 28474), who sails with a talented crew that includes three of his family members. “However, the conditions on San Francisco Bay require that all competitors be at their peak performance. All sailboat racing requires shifting gears to meet conditions, but the Bay requires gears that are not used often in other venues. Sometimes the toughest competition is the Bay itself.”

Ely’s words proved prophetic as today’s breeze-on conditions culminated in some racecourse carnage. As racing wrapped up, ripped headsails and wild-looking broaches battled their way toward the finish line. At the day’s end, the Schumacher 54 Swiftsure (USA 16) leads ORR-A with 4 points. This is Swiftsure’s 36th Rolex Big Boat Series and the crew are sailing with particular heart, as they lost their beloved skipper, the 96-year-old Sy Kleinman, earlier this week. Swiftsure is followed in the rankings by Ely’s Elyxir and Lorenzo Berho’s Peligroso (MEX 55555).

Racing is set to continue through Sunday, September 17, so stay tuned at rolexbigboatseries.com.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Rolex Big Boat Series Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1.
  USA 534 1FA J/70 Scott Sellers 1 2 3.0


2.
  USA 369 Cool Story Bro. J/70 Snow Brigden 3 1 4.0


3.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs J/70 Pat Toole 2 7 9.0


4.
  USA 060 Flotek J/70 Justin Foox 4 5 9.0


5.
  USA 582 Rampage J/70 Tom Thayer Robert Milligan 8 3 11.0


6.
  USA 584 Wingman Racing J/70 Jim Diepenbrock 7 4 11.0


7.
  USA 29 Prime Number J/70 Peter Cameron 6 6 12.0


8.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J/70 David Schumann 5 8 13.0


9.
  JPN 547 Petit Star J/70 Akinori Takezawa 10 9 19.0


10.
  USA 306 Controlled Chaos J/70 Pete Woodhouse 9 10 19.0


11.
  USA 348 Pickled Herring J/70 Tom Kassberg 12/DNC 12/DNC 24.0
 


J 105


1.
  USA 116 Arbitrage J/105 Bruce Stone / Nicole Breault 3 2 5.0


2.
  USA 16 Akula J/105 Doug Bailey 5 1 6.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 44 Godot J/105 Phillip Laby 1 5 6.0


4.
North Sails  NZL 35 Good Timin J/105 Chris & Phil Perkins 2 4 6.0


5.
  USA 119 Mojo J/105 Jeff Littfin 4 7 11.0


6.
  USA 434 Jam Session J/105 Adam Spiegel 9 3 12.0


7.
  USA 149 jabberwocky J/105 brent vaughan 8 6 14.0


8.
  USA 196 Risk J/105 Jason Woodley / Scott Whitney / John Walter 6 8 14.0


9.
North Sails  USA 26 Donkey Jack J/105 Shannon Ryan / Rolf Kaiser 7 10 17.0


10.
Quantum Sails  USA 112 007 J/105 Justin Hersh 11 13 24.0


11.
  USA 40 Blackhawk J/105 Ryan Simmons 10 15 25.0


12.
Quantum Sails  USA 355 Yunona J/105 Artem Savinov 13 14 27.0


13.
Quantum Sails  USA 388 Hazardous Waste J/105 Chuck Cihak 16 12 28.0


14.
  USA 157 Walloping Swede J/105 Theresa Brandner 12 16 28.0


15.
  USA 28447 Big Buoys J/105 Peter Colin Baldwin Miller 14 17 31.0


16.
North Sails  USA 405 moonshine J/105 David Mace 24 9 33.0


17.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 84 Advantage3 J/105 Pat & Will Benedict 15 18 33.0


18.
  USA 85 Russian Roulette J/105 William Woodruff 23 11 34.0


19.
  USA 394 Javelin J/105 Charlie Abraham 17 19 36.0


20.
  USA 216 Perseverance J/105 Alain Mutricy 18 20 38.0


21.
Quantum Sails  USA 342 Nirvana J/105 David Gross 20 23 43.0


22.
  USA 46 Box of Rain J/105 Charlie Pick 22 21 43.0


23.
  USA 319 Lightwave J/105 Simon James 21 22 43.0


24.
Quantum Sails  USA 147 JuJu J/105 Tim Sullivan / Eric Stang 19 25/RET 44.0
 


J 120


1.
  USA 25487 Peregrine J/120 David Halliwill 2 1 3.0


2.
  USA 28484 Chance J/120 Barry Lewis 1 4 5.0


3.
  USA 28289 Mister Magoo J/120 Stephen Madeira 3 2 5.0


4.
  USA 28442 Twist J/120 Timo Bruck 4 3 7.0


5.
North Sails  USA 153 Kookaburra J/120 Tom Grennan 5 5 10.0
 


Farr 40


1.
  USA 37 Blade 2 Farr 40 Michael Shlens 3 1 4.0


2.
  USA 50092 Bright Hour Farr 40 James Bradford 1 4 5.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 40046 Twisted Farr 40 M. Tony POHL 2 5 7.0


4.
  USA 40050 Temptress Farr 40 Ray Godwin 4 3 7.0


5.
  URU 510 Skian Dhu Farr 40 Martin Meerhoff 7/RET 2 9.0


6.
  USA 50060 Foil Farr 40 Gordon Leon 5 6 11.0
 


Express 37


1.
  USA 18495 Eclipse Express 37 Sandy Andersen Wertanen 2 1 3.0


2.
  USA 18478 Expeditious Express 37 Bartz Schneider 1 2 3.0


3.
  USA 87700 Elan Express 37 Jack Peurach 4 3 7.0


4.
  USA 18410 Loca Motion Express 37 MarkHeidi Chaffey 3 5 8.0


5.
  USA 18513 Limitless Express 37 Shawn Ivie 5 4 9.0


6.
  USA 18257 pHat Jack Express 37 Robert Lugliani 6 6 12.0


7.
  USA 18278 Stewball Express 37 Robert Harford 7 7 14.0
 


Pac52


1.
  IVB 1997 Team Beau Geste Pac52 Karl Kwok 1 1 2.0


2.
  USA 60052 Bad Pak Pac52 Tom Holthus 2 4/SCP 6.0


3.
  USA 5202 Invisible Hand Pac52 Frank Slootman 3 4 7.0


4.
  USA 3545 Rio PAC52 Manouch Moshayedi 5 3 8.0


5.
  USA 55052 Fox Pac52 Victor Wild 4 6/DNF 10.0
 
 

PHRF Division


PHRF Sportboat


1. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 32 Daniel Thielman 1 1 2.0


2.
  USA 30026 Don't Panic C&C 30 Julian Mann 2 2 4.0


3.
  USA 77 Courageous J/88 Gary Panariello 5 3 8.0


4.
  USA 15 Cento Miglia Flying Tiger 10M Mark Kennedy 3 5 8.0


5.
  USA 75 M Squared J/88 Marc McMorris 4 4 8.0


6.
  USA 20 Juno J/88 Jeremy Moncada 6 6 12.0
 
 

ToT Division


ORR A


1.
  USA 16 Swiftsure Schumacher 54 Sy Kleinman 2 2 4.0


2.
Quantum Sails  USA 28474 Elyxir SC52 Skip Ely 3 3 6.0


3.
  MEX 55555 Peligroso Kernan 70 Lorenzo Berho 6 1 7.0


4.
  USA 7065 Timeshaver J/125 Viggo Torbensen 1 7 8.0


5.
  USA 28729 Lucky Duck SC52 Dave MacEwen 4 5 9.0


6.
  USA 61522 Blue Swan 53-2 Ray Paul 7 4 11.0


7.
  USA 7 August Ice J/125 Richard Ferris 5 6 11.0


8.
  USA 48005 Bodacious+ 1D 48 John Clauser 9 8 17.0


9.
  USA 97263 Deception Santa Cruz 50 William Helvestine 8 9 17.0
 


ORR B


1.
  USA 38044 BustinLoose Sydney 38 Jeff Pulford 1 3 4.0


2.
  USA 4216 Elusive Swan 42 Club Thomas Furlong 2 2 4.0


3.
  USA 120 Picosa J/111 Doug and Jack Jorgensen 4 1 5.0


4.
North Sails  USA 115 Skeleton Key J/111 Peter Wagner 3 6 9.0


5.
  USA 28844 Phantom J/44 Jack Clapper 5 4 9.0


6.
  USA 103 Bad Dog J/111 Dick Swanson 6 5 11.0


7.
  USA 94 Double Digit J/111 Gorkem Ozcelebi 8 7 15.0


8.
  USA 101 Swift Ness J/111 Nesrin Basoz 7 10/DNF 17.0


9.
North Sails  USA 97684 Patriot J/44 Paul Stemler 9 8 17.0
 


ORR C


1.
  USA 3632 Encore Sydney 36 CR Wayne Koide 1 1 2.0


2.
  USA 40646 Jeannette Custom Frers 40 Bob Novy 3 3 6.0


3.
North Sails  USA 12 Invictus Sunfast 3600 Nicolas Popp 5 2 7.0


4.
  USA 28908 Tupelo Honey Elan 40 Gerard Sheridan 2 5 7.0


5.
  USA 51705 Everlong Beneteau 40.7 Ken Murney 4 4 8.0
 


Multihull - BAMA


1.
  USA 02 Orion MOD 70 Tom Siebel 1 1 2.0


2.
  USA 49 Shadow X Extreme 40 Peter Stoneberg 2 3/DNF 5.0
 
