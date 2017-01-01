Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

Bart's Bash – Raising funds for victims of Hurricane Irma

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 4:48 pm
Bart's Bash – Raising funds for victims of Hurricane Irma Andrew Simpson Foundation
The Andrew Simpson Foundation and Bart's Bash (16-17th September) unite in this time of crisis to provide aid for rebuilding grassroots sailing programmes and communities affected by Hurricane Irma.

A number of sailing and yacht clubs in the Caribbean that have been affected by Hurricane Irma have taken part in Bart's Bash in previous years and had planned to hold an event during next weekend's Bart's Bash.

In light of recent events, the Andrew Simpson Foundation has pledged to use the funds raised from this year's Bart's Bash to help those affected eventually rebuild their community sailing projects, allowing them to continue to deliver grassroots sailing programmes to young people.

Founding Trustee and most recently, Artemis Racing's Team Manager for the America's Cup, Iain Percy, commented:

'The news and images from the Caribbean are simply horrific and the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has been something none of us has ever witnessed on this scale. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected. As a Foundation we are keen to contribute some practical help through our global Bart's Bash fundraising and participation initiative.'

The funds raised will be distributed via Member National Associations (MNA's) of World Sailing to areas affected.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Race 1, Day 20- Change at the top
For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com.
Posted today at 11:20 am Upset on penultimate day of Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup
Costa Smeralda served up near perfect conditions for the penultimate day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. Costa Smeralda served up near perfect conditions for the penultimate day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. All classes sailed an anticlockwise loop of Caprera, La Maddalena and Spargi in northwesterly winds peaking in the mid-teens.
Posted today at 9:52 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Top conditions & close competition make the day
Today was the second to last day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup & Rolex Maxi72 World Championship Today was the second to last day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup & Rolex Maxi72 World Championship, the annual event organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with Title Sponsor Rolex and the International Maxi Association.
Posted today at 5:07 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - A masterpiece of a day
The third day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup & Rolex Maxi72 World Championship was especially satisfying. The third day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup & Rolex Maxi72 World Championship was especially satisfying. The Mistral breezes kicked in just as predicted so the Maxi 72 and the Wally Classes managed to get two races in while rest of the fleet raced along a spectacular 31 nm course through the archipelago, clockwise around La Maddalena and Caprera after rounding Isolotto dei Monaci on left.
Posted today at 4:24 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 5 photo gallery by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day five Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day five
Posted on 8 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Momo and Galateia lengthen their class leads
Today was scheduled to be lay day for all Classes, but the Race Committee reserved the right to use it as recovery day For the third time in a row Momo dominated the Maxi 72 Class. This yacht has Marcus Wieser as tactician, and the Kiwi and six-time AC competitor Murray Jones as strategist. Caol Ila R was in the lead at the first upwind mark, but broke her enormous gennaker on the run.
Posted on 8 Sep Turn the Tide on Plastic announced 2 more sailors for Volvo Ocean Race
Dublin-born Murphy took silver in the Laser Radial class at Rio 2016, and was named Ireland’s Sportswoman of the Year. Both under 30, the pair join skipper Dee Caffari’s mixed and youth-focused campaign after successful trials, and take the total number of confirmed sailors in their squad to 10 with just 44 days to go until the start of the race.
Posted on 8 Sep Classic fun at Birdham Pool Marina on a sunny September weekend
Held over first weekend in September, the festival was a huge success and a great way to celebrate the 80th Anniversary Helped by the lovely weather, hundreds of people came along for a chance to view the many classic boats, cars and motorbikes on display. Entertainment consisted of a local choir; various bands and a solo saxophonist.
Posted on 8 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – The prize is in sight
For those with half an eye on the main prize, there are few opportunities left to forge a final, immoveable grip. As the event approaches its climax, the Supermaxi class has seen newcomer Ribelle so far get the better of three-time winner Nilaya and last year’s debutant winner Win Win; Galateia is battling with Nahita for the lead in the Wally class; and, Momo is putting in an exceptional performance in the Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship.
Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 19 Race 1 – Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth
Stealth Mode is a tactical card which teams can use to hide their position from the rest of the fleet for 24 hours. After a declaration from Skipper Wendy Tuck, the second placed Sanya Serenity Coast went off the grid at 1800 UTC yesterday. Stay tuned to see how the move pays off.
Posted on 8 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy