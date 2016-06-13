Bartercard $5,000 dream stay raises the stakes at Sail Paradise

IRC division sailing off the Gold Coast shoreline in Bartercard Sail Paradise 2016 Bronwen Hemmings IRC division sailing off the Gold Coast shoreline in Bartercard Sail Paradise 2016 Bronwen Hemmings

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 5:31 amBartercard is pleased to kick off its second year of sponsoring the annual Southport Yacht Club (SYC) Sail Paradise Regatta, and is raising the stakes with the prize draw giveaway. The winner will choose from a long list of destinations to stay at including Fiji, Samoa, New Zealand or more locally in leading tourism hot spots around Australia.As the operator of the world’s largest trade exchange, Bartercard is used in eight countries and boasts over 50,000 cardholders world-wide who exchange products and services without cash. But more pertinent to its partnership with SYC is Bartercard’s $100 million investment into the sporting and not for profit space.





Bartercard CEO Clive van Deventer said supporting the local community has always come high on the list. “Bartercard is extremely excited to be part of this premier Gold Coast event as naming rights sponsor,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming the crews back for another successful race and continuing to strengthen the community through involvement in local events.”



Coming to the end of SYC’s 70th Anniversary, Bartercard, which was founded on the Gold Coast 25 years ago, has had a presence at many SYC events this year.



Bartercard Sail Paradise, which is open to monohulls and multihulls, will be contested on the waters off the Gold Coast’s golden beaches between January 8 and 12, 2017.



Details can be found on the regatta website.



For further information contact Bronwen Hemmings at Southport Yacht Club on (07) 5591 3500 or via Marketing.Manager@southportyachtclub.com.au.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150769