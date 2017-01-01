Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - All Risk

Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta - Winners announced

by Peter Campbell today at 3:06 am
The regatta attracted a strong entry from Northern Tasmanian clubs including this trailable yacht Shrinkedge. © Peter Campbell
Hobart yachtsman Rob Gough yesterday proved he is one of Tasmania’s most talented and versatile sailors, winning the highly competitive SB20 one-design sports boat class at the Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta.

Just over a month ago he sailed his foiler Moth to third place overall and won the Masters division of the Australian Moth championships on the River Derwent. He already holds the Worlds Masters title.

This weekend Gough steered his SB20, Difficult Woman, to a narrow victory in the 33 boat fleet contesting the regatta as part of the lead-up to the worlds in Hobart next January.

Crewing the boat were Stewart Gray, Jules Salter and Laula Grafton.

Competition was fierce with just seconds separating the top five boats in each race. On Saturday, 11 boats were ‘black flagged’, eight in race three while prominent sailor Michael Cooper had successive ‘black flag’ disqualifications.

Six different boats won each of the six races, with Difficult Woman finishing first on a net 21.5 points with a scorecard of 21-2-1-4.5-4-10.

Class veteran Nick Rogers in Karabos finished second with a net 24 points, also winning a race, while talented young sailor Elliott Noye won the final race at the helm of Porco Rosso to take third overall with a net 28 points.

With almost every race decided by seconds, other race winners were Ambition Sailing (Chris Dare, Vic), Team Musto (George Peacock) and 2Unlimiited (Greg Prescott).

In the keelboat divisions, the eight-boat Racing division also produced close competition with overall Division One PHS and IRC victory going to Bellerive Yacht Club Vice Commodore Ian (‘Seaweed”) Stewart with his Mumm 36, Tas Paints.

Fellow BYC member Jeff Cordell sailed B&G Advantage, also a Mumm 36 to first place under AMS scoring.

Wild West leads the fleet downwind in the Cruising (spinnakrs) Division 1. © Peter Campbell
Wild West leads the fleet downwind in the Cruising (spinnakrs) Division 1. © Peter Campbell



The Cruising (spinnaker) division had one of the biggest fleets with Derwent Sailing Squadron sailing manager Mike Denney and his wife Michelle winning Division One PHS and AMS categories with their Z39, Wild West.

Cruising (spinnaker) Division Two PHS went to Ambition (Michael Jones) from the Port Dalrymple Yacht Club at Beauty Point while Michael Hutchinson’s Emotional Rescue won the AMS category.

Others winners were Hydrotherapy in Cruising (spinnaker) Division Three. Cirrus (Andrew Montgomery) in Cruising (non-spinnaker) and another PDYC entrant, Andrew Jones’ Shrinkedge winning the Trailable Yacht division.

In the off-the-beach classes, youthful Sandy Sailing Club member Oscar O’Donoghue showed himself a future champion, winning all six races of the Optimist dinghy class.

Protector - 660 x 82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Val Hodge Trophy kicks off Day 1 of Port Phillip Women's Champs Series
Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS) The Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to the Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS), yesterday, Sunday 19th February, 2016. The Val Hodge Trophy is named after one of RYCV’s earliest female boat owners, Val Hodge, who joined the Club in 1985 with her husband, Arthur.
Posted today at 3:32 am Banjos Shoreline Crown Series 2017 – SB20 fleet images by Jane Austin
Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet from Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Regatta. Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet – the largest in Australia and internationally. The SBs sail as a OD class within the Crown Series Regatta.
Posted on 19 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 race kicks off tomorrow
The light air forecast is not good news for the Italian ocean racing trimaran which is designed for much stronger winds. Soldini’s men have been monitoring the weather situation closely after the formation of a low-pressure storm system far to the north of Antigua disrupted the normal strong trade wind conditions.
Posted on 19 Feb Vendée Globe – Roura to finish Monday morning with Super Superbigou
Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race. Seven solo racers were still at sea this Sunday afternoon. Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race.
Posted on 19 Feb Spectacular opening for the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600
The highly acclaimed Antigua Band 1761 took to the stage and lit the blue touch paper. Sailors enjoyed a traditional Caribbean welcome with the Panache Steel Orchestra opening the musical entertainment, complimentary drinks and fine Caribbean fayre.
Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight.
Posted on 19 Feb Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth MC38 Australian Championship
A fickle last day closed up final pointscore. Ginger laid foundations in first two days and went out to race defensively Ginger (CYCA) laid the foundations in the first two days and went out to race defensively, putting a target on Dark Star’s (RPAYC) back, and Neville Crichton’s Maserati (RNZYS/CYCA) crew cleverly read what breeze there was to move into second overall.
Posted on 19 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Nationals action-shots by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater. Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater.
Posted on 18 Feb Krabi waters deliver a spectacular Day 3 of the Bay Regatta 2017
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls / multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for 2017 The Bay Regatta Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls and multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for the 2017 The Bay Regatta, getting the boats off early and enjoying the good breeze and eye-candy that is the Andaman triangle of Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi.
Posted on 18 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy