B&G launches VOR series

by Marine Advertising Agency today at 1:30 pmWith B&G at the heart of one of the toughest ocean races in the world, the first episode explores what goes into making sailing electronics that have what it takes and are smart enough to take winners across the finish line. Featuring interviews with key personnel at B&G including Product Management, developers and designers, this film gives you a real insight into the world of B&G.Episode two, From Testing to Triumph includes interviews with Volvo Ocean Race veteran and ex CEO Knut Frostad and B&G (Navico) EVP Supply Chain & Operations, Jim Bailey. It highlights how the marine electronics used on board a VO65 are truly put through their paces as they go around the world, as well simply through the testing process during design and build.In addition to the B&G Heart of the Race series B&G has also teamed up with navigator and meteorologist Libby Greenhalgh to provide an exclusive insight and commentary for each leg. Libby was team navigator for Team SCA in the last edition of the race and so is no stranger to the challenges and dilemmas faced. As such, Libby can provide a fantastic insight into life on board, and the decision making that takes place. Each leg Libby will provide a preview of what lies ahead, and a round-up at the end, with updates and observations throughout.