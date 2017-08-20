Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 Gill Comp

B&G introduces radar enabled Vulcan sailing chartplotters

by Marine Advertising Agency today at 1:04 pm
B&G introduces easy to use, radar enabled Vulcan 12 and Vulcan 7 sailing chartplotters Marine Advertising Agency
B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Vulcan family of sailing chartplotters. The updated and extended series now offers a fully refreshed 7”, a 9” and an all?new, large?format 12”; all with Broadband Radar™ compatibility.

B&G’s latest offering with the new Vulcan range ensures all sailors, including coastal cruisers and club racers can easily access B&G’s unique sailing software developed with the input of round the world sailors and modified for the everyday sailor’s needs. Whether you’re looking to fit a Vulcan 12 on a new 40 footer or retro?fit a Vulcan 7 on an older 27 footer, B&G’s Vulcan is the ultimate in value, sailing specific chartplotters.

The Vulcan series delivers innovative sailing functionality controlled through a bright, multi?touch screen with easy to use menu structure that makes setting courses, reading* wind speed and direction, depth, bearings and a host of other sailing functions, simple and intuitive to access and understand.  

With award?winning sailing features that make it easy to plan a trip with key information, all Vulcans include SailSteer™ and SailingTime, which combine essential data into one clear and informative screen, as well as SailSteer™ chart overlay which further enhances situational awareness of laylines and windshifts. Sailors can also unlock a host of other features including PredictWind™ weather forecast and route planning, making Vulcan a fantastic central navigation display. In addition, for the club racer the Vulcan features Startline, countdown timer, and a race course building tool.

Increasing safety and making sailing easier, and therefore enhancing on water enjoyment are at the heart of what B&G do. With the introduction of B&G Broadband 3G™ or 4G™ Radar connectivity to the Vulcan series, all are addressed. Vulcan users can now identify and track targets from the bow of the boat, up to 36 nautical miles away, cruise safely through crowded harbours, see very close obstacles in poor visibility and keep an eye on distant storm cells.

B&G introduces radar enabled Vulcan sailing chartplotters © Marine Advertising Agency
B&G introduces radar enabled Vulcan sailing chartplotters © Marine Advertising Agency



With the addition of SonicHub™ marine audio, V20 and V50 DSC VHF Radios and AIS transceivers, a Vulcan provides the ultimate in on?water entertainment, safety and communication. Vulcan chartplotters are also built with ForwardScanTM capability. Connect to B&G’s ForwardScanTM transducer to enable full forward?looking sonar beneath the surface, especially useful when exploring shallow, unfamiliar or uncharted waters and coming into harbours. When connected to a B&G Pilot system the Vulcan can act as a secondary autopilot controller providing Intelligent Sail Steering, manual and auto steering functions, and Smart Manoeuvre functionality combined with intuitive menus for ultimate control.

“The newly updated and expanded Vulcan family brings high?spec sailing features and radar to our entry level range of chartplotters and really shows how B&G is ensuring all sailors have access to the best technology, which in the past has been exclusive to the top racing teams,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO of Navico, parent company to B&G. “From its high?speed GPS, SailSteer™ and ForwardScan sonar, to the addition of Broadband Radar, every part of the new Vulcan series has been designed to meet the needs of sailors at all levels.”

Each of the Vulcans feature built in Wi?Fi allowing connection to the internet, via a marina or smartphone hotspot, giving access to the online store to purchase and download charts or software updates direct to the unit. Users can also mirror the screen and control (tablet only) the chartplotter from virtually anywhere on the boat on a compatible iOS or Android device by downloading the Link app.

Availability:
Vulcan 12 pricing starts at €2,249 + VAT without a transducer.  
Vulcan 7 pricing starts at €749  + VAT.

Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Lancer 40 years

Related Articles

Osprey Technical to launch B&G instrument app
The data fetch process is also dynamic meaning software updates and other variables will also be retrieved. The data fetch process is also dynamic meaning software updates and other variables will also be retrieved.
Posted today at 12:35 pm Clipper World Race – Day 21, Race 3 – Teams count down to Fremantle
Not far behind in fourth place is Dare To Lead with Unicef, which had made a decision to sail alongside GREAT Britain The team will come out of stealth mode at midnight tonight (UTC) and the results of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint will be confirmed once all teams have completed the course.
Posted today at 11:34 am 2017 ends with Foiling Awards, 2018 begins from Sydney
BMW had chosen to present the Innovation category. The BMW Group has always encouraged innovation. Persico Marine and the Project Award are a natural combination: Persico Marine builds custom racing yachts for the world’s most renowned racing teams and private owners. Persico is highly regarded as a skilled, full-service supplier, always ready to share its technological know-how with its clients.
Posted today at 11:21 am America's Cup - Council Report says ETNZ base choice is a clear winner
An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup as a next step basis for negotiations with central Government and Emirates Team New Zealand. In a points-based analysis, the Halsey Street extension option preferred by Emirates Team New Zealand and Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is a clear winner by a significant margin.
Posted today at 4:52 am America's Cup - Economic impact study says Cup worth a billion to NZ
Report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commissioned Market Economics to evaluate the potential economic impact of an Auckland-based 36th America’s Cup. The report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The report highlights a major error in value used by Auckland City for the benefits of superyacht servicing.
Posted on 20 Nov SuperFoiler secure World Beaters
The world’s best sailors will line-up on Australian waters for the first season of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit The world’s best sailors will line-up on Australian waters for the first season of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit. Home-grown America’s Cup winner Glenn Ashby (Emirates Team New Zealand) has announced he will join forces with countrymen and fellow AC35 stars Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Call for Auckland base thinking to be led by ETNZ
Property Institute of New Zealand Chief Executive, Ashley Church, is calling for swift action In a week in which the issue of option for the 2021 America's Cup has become dominated by pressures groups and those with the apparent ability to bend the ear of local and national politicians, the Property Institute has called for those with experience in the America' Cup to be heeded.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Extreme Tri-foiling ballasted monohull for 2021 Match
Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class to be used in the 2021 America's Cup. Also released is a video of the ballasted tri-foiling 75ft monohull which utilises a foiling concept that have not yet been tried in a monohull of this size. The Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating concepts
Posted on 20 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel in stealth mode
With less than 2,000 nautical miles to go to the finish of the second leg, Team Brunel decided to go into ‘Stealth Mode’ The British Abby Ehler has given the next update from the boat shortly after the start of stealth mode. Ehler: 'I think most route programs suggest that the Northern route is the best route to go. Capey, our navigator would like to go to the south.
Posted on 20 Nov 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 3
In the only one last decisive race of the day, wind conditions were ideal – with a light breeze up to 12 knots. In the ORC III class, Monella won the race – overtaking yesterday’s leader. Samba dominated ORC II by continuing its winning strike - with three out of three wins. While in the ORC I class, the competition was very high. Vikira won the race – and with that the championship… just one point in front of First in an epic finale!
Posted on 20 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy