Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J Sportsboats 728x90

B&G introduces radar-enabled Vulcan 12 and Vulcan 7 chartplotters

by B&G today at 11:53 am
Vulcan 12 B&G http://www.bandg.com/
B&G®, theworld’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist,announced today the launch of the new Vulcan family of sailing chartplotters.

The updated and extended series now offers a fully refreshed seven inch, a nine-inch and an all-new, large-format 12-inch model –all with Broadband Radar™ compatibility.

The new B&G Vulcan range ensures all sailors, including coastal cruisers and club racers, can easily access B&G’s unique sailing software developed with the input of round-the-world sailors – modified for the everyday sailor’s needs. Whether users are looking to fit a Vulcan 12 on a new 40-footer or retro-fit a Vulcan 7 on an older 27-footer, B&G’s Vulcan is the ultimate in value, sailing-specific chartplotters.

The Vulcan series delivers innovative sailing functionality controlled through a bright, multi-touch screen with an easy-to-use menu structure that makes setting courses, reading wind speed and direction*, displaying depth and bearings, and a host of other sailing functions, simple and intuitive to access and understand.

With award-winning sailing features that make it easy to plan a trip with key information, all Vulcan chartplotters include SailSteer™ and SailingTime, which combine essential data into one clear and informative screen, as well as SailSteer chart overlay that further enhances situational awareness of laylines and windshifts.

Sailors can also unlock a host of other features including PredictWind™ weather forecast and route planning, making Vulcan a fantastic central navigation display. In addition, for the club racer the Vulcan features Startline, countdown timer and a race course building tool.

With the introduction of B&G Broadband 3G™ or 4G™ Radar connectivity to the Vulcan series, B&G is able to increase safety and make sailing easier, and therefore enhance on-water enjoyment. Vulcan users can now identify and track targets from the bow of the boat, up to 36 nautical miles away, cruise safely through crowded harbors, see very close obstacles in poor visibility and keep an eye on distant storm cells.

Vulcan 7 © B&G http://www.bandg.com/
Vulcan 7 © B&G http://www.bandg.com/



With connectivity to SonicHub® marine audio, V20 and V50 DSC VHF Radios and AIS transceivers, Vulcan provides the ultimate in on-water entertainment, safety and communication. Vulcan chartplotters are also built with ForwardScanTM capability which, when connected to a B&G ForwardScan transducer, enables full forward-looking sonar beneath the surface – especially useful when exploring shallow, unfamiliar or uncharted waters and entering harbors.

When connected to a B&G autopilot system, the Vulcan can also act as a secondary autopilot controller providing Intelligent Sail Steering, manual and auto-steering functions, and Smart Maneuver functionality combined with intuitive menus for ultimate control.

“The newly updated and expanded Vulcan family brings high-spec sailing features and radar to our entry-level range of chartplotters and truly showcases how B&G ensures all sailors have access to the best technology, which in the past has been exclusive to the top racing teams,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO of Navico, parent company to B&G. “From its high-speed GPS, SailSteer and ForwardScan sonar, to the addition of Broadband Radar, every part of the new Vulcan series has been designed to meet the needs of sailors at all levels.”

Vulcan also features built-in Wi-Fi allowing connection to the internet, via smartphone hotspot or a marina, giving access to the online store to purchase and download charts or software updates directly to the display. In addition, users can mirror the screen and control the chartplotter from virtually anywhere on the boat on a compatible iOS or Android device by downloading the Link app(tablets only).

The new Vulcan 12 and 7 chartplotters will be available later this year. The Vulcan 12 will start at $2,199 USD, and the Vulcan 7 will start at $699 USD.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsAuckland On the Water Boat Show

Related Articles

Star Sailors League Finals – Top 10 skippers
The second Tuesday of every September, the SSL Ranking freezes and the top 10 skippers are invited to attend the finals Xavier Rohart (FRA) is SSL President, not only for his great career, bronze in Athens in 2004, a European title in 2015 and two World titles in 2003 and 2005, but also for the values he shares with the Star Sailors League.
Posted today at 10:19 am Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race - Family fun returns!
Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Just look to Sail Port Stephens, Airlie Beach Race Week or the NSW Game Fishing Association’s annual Interclub Tournament for examples. Think of the drinks nights, gourmet sausage sizzles, those tremendous cooler bags as prizes, and so many other things.
Posted today at 6:12 am 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup - Tough fight on Day 1
There was more than one path to top of leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Their preparations for this event couldn't have been more different. But as is often the case in sailing, there was more than one path to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. After three races in a fresh southwesterly breeze, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron stand first and second in the regatta
Posted today at 5:27 am Volvo Ocean Race - Rio medalist uses Volvo OR to build into Tokyo 2020
On the waters of Rio de Janeiro, Murphy won not only an Olympic silver medal in sailing's Laser Radial class Ireland's Olympic hero Annalise Murphy sees the Volvo Ocean Race as perfect preparation for a gold medal charge at Tokyo 2020. In Rio de Janeiro, Murphy won not only an Olympic silver medal in sailing's Laser Radial class – Ireland's first in the sport since 1980 – but also the hearts and minds of sports fans all over the globe.
Posted today at 4:58 am 2017-18 Farr 40 One Design season - The Farrs and the Quicks are back!
The longstanding Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for busy season with a great group of enthusiastic owners The longstanding Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to reenrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing.
Posted today at 4:33 am America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ on replay
Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing.
Posted today at 1:32 am Volvo Ocean Race - Two boat or not two boat?
For the first time since 2008, Volvo Ocean Race teams are allowed to undertake what's known as 'two boat testing' For the first time since 2008, Volvo Ocean Race teams are allowed to undertake what's known as 'two boat testing' – that's where two boats pair up to compare and optimise performance before the race – although for the first time this involves competing teams sparring against each other, rather than teams with two boats training in-house.
Posted on 12 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - Chuny exits Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel’s 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race campaign. “Chuny” – as he is best known to everyone – made the decision to stand down from his position as helmsman and sail trimmer late last week
Posted on 12 Sep Navico and Bavaria Yachts announce new partnership
The brand new Bavaria R55 motorboat will come fitted with Simrad NSS evo3 as and Simrad 4G radar as standard. The highly acclaimed Bavaria C57 which launched in January 2017, and the all new Bavaria C65 are fitted exclusively with B&G Zeus³ multifunction chartplotters. Zeus³ launched at the end of 2016 and features the new SolarMAX™ HD screen, offering the brightest and clearest display on the market
Posted on 12 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Mistral stops play
The strong north westerly wind failed to ease, and after a series of updates via VHF, racing was finally called off. Conditions are forecast to improve tomorrow, but strong winds, and an impressive sea state are likely to form, which will give spectacular racing on the Costa Smeralda.
Posted on 12 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy