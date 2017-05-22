Please select your home edition
B&G® introduces V20 VHF radio

by B&G on 3 Jun
B&G®, the
B&G®, theworld’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce a rugged and dependable Class D digital selective calling (DSC) marine VHF radio – the B&G V20. The versatile V20 is NMEA 2000® compatible and is ideal for a variety of boats from small RIBs to larger offshore yachts.

Providing users easy and intuitive operation, the V20 includes a high-quality, high contrast black-on-white display that is clearly visible in bright sunlight. Nighttime visibility has also been optimized, with an inverted white-on-black night mode to reduce light emission and preserve night vision.

A rotary dial makes channel selection easy, while large and amply spaced buttons provide quick access to all key functions, even with gloves on. A dedicated Channel 16 key is included on both the radio’s front panel and its four-button fist mic giving boaters instant access to the emergency channel. An integrated Distress button allows automated DSC distress calling.

“Effective communication at sea is the foundation of prudent seamanship,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. “Our customers have come to expect all B&G products to include intuitive control, reliable operation and rugged dependability – all packed into a stylish and affordable package. Whether just heading out for a cruise or crossing oceans, the V20 gives sailors the ability to go anywhere with complete peace of mind.”

Table-top, overhead, or bulkhead installation is easy with an included gimbal bracket. Flush-mount installation is also supported, with an easy front-mount solution.

B&G V20 VHF Marine Radio $279
