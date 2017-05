Balestrero Surges to overtake Melges 32 lead after five races

by Melges 32 today at 4:25 amAfter submitting a seven - twelve result, Kuznetsov slides back into second place, with Fritz Homann on Wilma holding steadfast in third.Andrea Ferrari aboard Spirit of Nerina improved with a four - two daily result to move up into fourth, while Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone are firm in fifth.It was a banner day for sixth place finisher Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT as he won the first race of the day.The Corinthian division is strong and leading the charge is Portovenere Champion Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior. Francesco Graziani on Vitamina is in hot pursuit only two points back in second. Martin Reintjes's Caipirinha is currently third.Additional races are to follow on Sunday, the final day of scheduled competition in Scarlino. Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication (Preliminary - After Five Races)1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6-2-1 = 182.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-12 = 263.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-7 = 274.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina; 11-3-12-4-2 = 325.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9-8-5 = 34