Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Balestrero Surges to overtake Melges 32 lead after five races

by Melges 32 today at 4:25 am
2017 Melges 32 World League Barracuda Communication
Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi. Two additional races and breeze in the range of 25 knots helped Balestrero find a much desired comfort zone, awarding him an impressive two - one scoreline for the day, ultimately putting him in the overall lead with a nice eight point advantage.

After submitting a seven - twelve result, Kuznetsov slides back into second place, with Fritz Homann on Wilma holding steadfast in third.

Andrea Ferrari aboard Spirit of Nerina improved with a four - two daily result to move up into fourth, while Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone are firm in fifth.

It was a banner day for sixth place finisher Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT as he won the first race of the day.

The Corinthian division is strong and leading the charge is Portovenere Champion Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior. Francesco Graziani on Vitamina is in hot pursuit only two points back in second. Martin Reintjes's Caipirinha is currently third.

Additional races are to follow on Sunday, the final day of scheduled competition in Scarlino.

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Five Races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6-2-1 = 18
2.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-12 = 26
3.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-7 = 27
4.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina; 11-3-12-4-2 = 32
5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9-8-5 = 34


2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 32


1. 172   ITA 172 GIOGI Melges 32 Matteo Balestrero 3 6 6 2 1 18.0


2. 223 Quantum Sails  RUS 223 TAVATUY Melges 32 Pavel Kuznetsov 1 4 2 7 12 26.0


3. 193   GER 193 WILMA Melges 32 Fritz Homann 5 5 4 6 7 27.0


4. 173   ITA 173 SPIRIT OF NERINA Melges 32 Andrea Ferrari 11 3 12 4 2 32.0


5. 487   ITA 487 TORPYONE Melges 32 Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pessina 2 10 9 8 5 34.0


6. 181 Quantum Sails  MON 181 G-SPOT Melges 32 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 14 13 1 1 6 35.0


7. 201   ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Melges 32 Andrea Lacorte 6 12 5 12 3 38.0


8. 191   ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Melges 32 Edoardo Pavesio 9 8 3 5 13 38.0


9. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Melges32 Kilian Holzapfel 12 2 8 9 9 40.0


10. 21   ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Melges 32 Vincenzo Onorato 4 11 7 11 8 41.0


11. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 1 14 3 11 42.0


12. 229   GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Melges 32 Christian Schwoerer 7 9 13 10 10 49.0


13. 159 Quantum Sails  TUR 159 EKER Melges 32 Ahmet Eker 10 14 10 14 4 52.0


14. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 8 7 11 15 14 55.0


15. 205   DEN 205 PELLE P (Corinthian) Melges 32 Jan Berndt Madsen 15 15 15 13 15 73.0


16. 225   GER 225 SJAMBOK Melges 32 Jens Kühne 16 16 16 16 16 80.0
 
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 32


1. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR Melges32 Kilian Holzapfel 12 2 8 9 9 40.0


2. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 1 14 3 11 42.0


3. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 8 7 11 15 14 55.0


4. 205   DEN 205 PELLE P Melges 32 Jan Berndt Madsen 15 15 15 13 15 73.0
 

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportJeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Antigua Sailing Week – A golden year
The Grand Awards Ceremony was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a fitting venue The stage was glittering with dozens of trophies, many of which have been sought after for decades of Caribbean racing. Winners took to the stage to receive their appreciation from the crowd, and finally there was just one trophy left. You could feel the tension as MC Tommy Paterson announced the winner of The Lord Nelson Trophy as Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog.
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf - bringing back the sunshine
Yesterday’s overblown morning was replaced by hot sunshine and light breeze. Normal service has been resumed. Small numbers in the above-named classes meant that, once again, everyone was a winner – it was just the order of the chocolates that were rearranged a little. In fact, the only boat that wasn’t on the podium at the end of the day was Sail Quest Hi-Jinks who scored fourth places in both of today’s races.
Posted on 6 May First day of warm Winter Series act one to Dark Star
Two wins apiece in light/fluky winds on Pittwater host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series.
Posted on 6 May Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the AOC Executive Board at AOC AGM held in Sydney Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today.
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May The Guyader Grand Prix, first contest since the Vendée Globe
Title-holder of Solitaire du Figaro Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on Vendée Globe monohull in this special event From Thursday 4th May to 7th May, five IMOCAs are expected to compete in the Guyader Grand Prix in Douarnenez. Among those registered, we can find four skippers from the last Vendée Globe - Jean-Pierre Dick, Morgan Lagravière, Paul Meilhat and Jean Le Cam. The title-holder of the prestigious Solitaire du Figaro, Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on a Vendée Globe monohull in this special event
Posted on 5 May Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta heads to the Gold Coast
Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting fixture to feature in Australia’s sailing calendar The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting long term fixture to feature in Australia’s summer sailing calendar.
Posted on 5 May A truly Bermudaful opening ceremony to the 35th America's Cup
Full details have been announced about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony, taking place on the Main Stage The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions and the Musical Director will be John Woolridge, both with huge experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.
Posted on 4 May Thrills and fun at the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
It was a perfect day to wind down and although the weather didn't cooperate, the rain was never going to stop play. After a tremendous Damian Marley experience at Reggae in the Park yesterday evening in Nelson’s Dockyard, it wasn't a surprise that Presidente Lay Day started with a lay-in until late morning!
Posted on 4 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy