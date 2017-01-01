Balance wins double in Lion Island Race - About Time takes Series

by Di Pearson today at 12:13 amAbout Time has now won an astounding 10 series from 13 attempts (five of them successively) missing out by one point last year to Midnight Rambler. Her owner, Farren-Price heaped praise on Clitheroe and their fellow competitors.





“Balance got to the Island in one hour 10 minutes. They topped out at 23 knots running north and we got up to 17. It’s great to have Paul competing. In fact we’ve thoroughly enjoyed all the competition this year,” the modest Sydney jeweller said after finishing the final race of the series fourth overall behind Balance, The Goat (Sebastian Bohm/Bruce Foye) and UBS Wild Thing (Geoff and Pip Lavis).



“I truly have to thank my crew. Some of these guys have sailed with me for 17 years - they know the boat like the back of their hands. I’d go offshore anywhere with these guys, they are so good,” Farren-Price commented.



Clitheroe, who won the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, was happy to win the race, which translated to winning the ORCi component of the series overall from About Time (reversing the trend of last year) and The Goat. Colin and Denise Wilson’s Never a Dull Moment won PHS overall from Balance and About Time (the latter two also reversed their results of last year).









“Julian and the guys deserved to win; they always do a good job. I’m so pleased for the Wilsons too – they are such troopers,” Clitheroe said.



“The best part of our day was the two young guys we took along. They have a 420 named Balance – turns out they are fans of our Balance - and a miniature version of our logo. I saw it in a magazine and invited them along for the race. They went from little Balance to big Balance,” Clitheroe said.



“They loved it. It’s fair to say they had a blast, but they thought ocean racing was easy until the squalls hit and the torrential rain came,” Clitheroe said of gun Victorian 420 sailors, James Hackett and Ethan O’Brien, whose dad Matthew also joined them for the race.



Shortly after the start, Principal Race Officer Robyn Morton commented, “We got them away on time at 10am in a 15-16 knot southerly. We saw a few bigger squirts too. It should be a fast ride up to the Island, but it’s lumpy offshore, so it will be slow going on the way back.”



The morning weather did not hold much promise, and downpours and rain came and went in bursts, but blues skies and the sun put in a short appearance.



Balance did not slow down. The TP52 crossed the Rushcutters Bay finish line at 13.37.37 precisely. Michael Cranitch/David Gotze’s LC60, Triton, followed nearly 20 minutes later.



Farren-Price said it was an interesting race. “We set a Code Zero and flew to the island. You needed a Code Zero. Coming back was especially lumpy – it was hard to keep the boat straight. We had some rain squalls with rain in front. It was eerie at one stage, 20 knots in the squalls but the sea was glassed out and we felt like we weren’t moving at all.



“It was one of the wettest races we’ve sailed too, but we had a great run down the Harbour to the finish,” he finished.



Clitheroe agreed: “It was torrential – like Bass Strait at night racing to Hobart. I’ve never seen anything like it.”



IRC results Start : Div1 10:00 Div2 10:00

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Div No Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis 1 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 1 13:37:37 03:37:37 1.373 04:58:47 1.0 2 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 1 14:06:13 04:06:13 1.265 05:11:28 2.0 3 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 1 14:19:06 04:19:06 1.270 05:29:03 3.0 4 7700 ABOUT TIME Julian Farren-Price 1 14:58:06 04:58:06 1.114 05:32:05 4.0 5 6377 TRITON David Gotze 1 13:57:25 03:57:25 1.416 05:36:11 Yes 6 18889 NINE DRAGONS Bob Cox 1 14:48:03 04:48:03 1.191 05:43:04 5.0 7 6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper 2 15:43:10 05:43:10 1.047 05:59:18 6.0 8 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 1 15:42:29 05:42:29 1.112 06:20:50 7.0 9 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 1 15:35:30 05:35:30 1.178 06:35:13 8.0 DNC 93 MERLIN Joseph Earl 1 1.222 Yes DNC 226 SWISH Steven Proud 1 1.252 12.0 DNC 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 1 1.288 12.0 DNC 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 2 1.038 12.0 DNC 6774 JACKPOT Adrian Van Bellen 2 1.073 12.0 DNC 6841 PAPILLON Phil Molony 2 1.082 12.0 DNC 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 1 1.369 12.0 DNC AUS5299 VICTOIRE Darryl Hodgkinson 1 1.351 12.0 DNC AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 2 1.056 12.0

ORCI results Start : Div1 10:00 Div2 10:00

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Div No Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 1 13:37:37 03:37:37 1.3653 04:57:07 1.0 2 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 1 14:06:13 04:06:13 1.2529 05:08:29 2.0 3 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 1 14:19:06 04:19:06 1.2703 05:29:08 3.0 4 7700 ABOUT TIME Julian Farren-Price 1 14:58:06 04:58:06 1.1080 05:30:18 4.0 5 6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper 2 15:43:10 05:43:10 1.0177 05:49:14 5.0 6 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 2 15:59:16 05:59:16 1.0235 06:07:43 6.0 7 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 1 15:42:29 05:42:29 1.0995 06:16:34 7.0 8 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 1 15:35:30 05:35:30 1.1254 06:17:34 8.0 DNC 226 SWISH Steven Proud 1 1.2380 12.0 DNC 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 1 1.2943 12.0 DNC 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Lee Warn Er/Sw 2 1.1443 12.0 DNC 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 2 1.0299 12.0 DNC 6774 JACKPOT Adrian Van Bellen 2 1.0529 12.0 DNC 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 1 1.3538 12.0 DNC AUS5299 VICTOIRE Darryl Hodgkinson 1 1.3330 12.0

PHSTCF results Start : Div1 10:00 Div2 10:00

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Div No Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis 1 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 1 13:37:37 03:37:37 1.3965 05:03:54 1.0 2 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 1 14:06:13 04:06:13 1.2436 05:06:12 2.0 3 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 1 14:19:06 04:19:06 1.2601 05:26:30 3.0 4 6111 NEVER A DULL MOMENT Col & Denise Wilson 1 14:42:36 04:42:36 1.1738 05:31:43 4.0 5 6377 TRITON David Gotze 1 13:57:25 03:57:25 1.3979 05:31:53 Yes 6 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 1 15:42:29 05:42:29 0.9823 05:36:25 5.0 7 8975 LAST TANGO Phil King 2 15:14:41 05:14:41 1.0756 05:38:28 6.0 8 7700 ABOUT TIME Julian Farren-Price 1 14:58:06 04:58:06 1.1394 05:39:39 7.0 9 18889 NINE DRAGONS Bob Cox 1 14:48:03 04:48:03 1.1868 05:41:52 8.0 10 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 2 15:59:16 05:59:16 0.9801 05:52:07 9.0 11 6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper 2 15:43:10 05:43:10 1.0326 05:54:21 10.0 12 9006 BULLET Michael Rowe 2 15:55:55 05:55:55 1.0034 05:57:08 11.0 13 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 1 15:35:30 05:35:30 1.0689 05:58:37 12.0 14 89 INTO THE MYSTIC Arthur Psaltis Jon R 2 16:24:28 06:24:28 0.9706 06:13:10 13.0 DNC 93 MERLIN Joseph Earl 1 1.2321 Yes DNC 226 SWISH Steven Proud 1 1.2313 17.0 DNC 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 1 1.2951 17.0 DNC 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Lee Warn Er/Sw 2 0.9930 17.0 DNC 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 2 1.0195 17.0 DNC 6774 JACKPOT Adrian Van Bellen 2 1.0765 17.0 DNC 6841 PAPILLON Phil Molony 2 1.0403 17.0 DNC 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 1 1.3879 17.0 DNC AUS5299 VICTOIRE Darryl Hodgkinson 1 1.3947 17.0 DNC AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 2 1.0511 17.0 DNC MYC32 ESPRIT Greg Wilkins 2 0.9683 17.0 DNC NZL9242 ORBIT Matthew Brown 2 1.1158 17.0

