Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race

by Di Pearson today at 4:01 am
Balance cleaned up for the second year straight - 2017 Sydney Newcastle Race © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

The consistent southerly that drove Balance to her 4 hours 34 minutes 26 seconds record for the 63 nautical mile race was the antithesis of conditions experienced by competitors on Saturday, which resulted in Clitheroe’s boat finishing in 9hrs 20mins 3secs.

“And the year before, we were first boat to finish, but five minutes outside the time limit…,” Clitheroe remembered.

Overall, Balance beat The Goat (Sebastian Bohm/Bruce Foye) by nearly 50 minutes, with the series leader, About Time (Julian Farren-Price) third overall.

The Goat finished second overall - 2017 Sydney Newcastle Race © Crosbie Lorimer
The Goat finished second overall - 2017 Sydney Newcastle Race © Crosbie Lorimer



Conditions earlier in the day indicated a fairly quick and enjoyable ride to Newcastle, but a thunderstorm late in the afternoon put paid to that theory.

Denis Thompson, Principal Race Officer, said the day had started well: “We got them away on time in a 10-12 knot southerly. All got off the line easily and left the Harbour in 10 or so minutes.

“Balance (Paul Clitheroe) got a great start at the pin, but there was a whole bunch of boats there that swamped them,” Thompson said. “But Triton (Michael Cranitch/David Gotze) got the best start at the boat end in clear air and to windward of the rest and blasted down the Harbour.”

Clitheroe commented late in the evening: “Once we left Sydney Heads, it was champagne sailing. The sun popped out and we sailed in company with dolphins and mutton birds – and Triton.

But then the thunderstorm struck.

“Around Norah Head we saw the sky darkening. The storm was wild. There was one storm front in Sydney, one at Gosford and one at Newcastle and the storm clouds sucked up all the air.

“It was an amazing day out,” said Clitheroe, describing “breeze from everywhere – due south, south-west, while it was south-east out to sea and as we got into Newcastle it was north-north/east – quite unusual. That’s where we took time from Triton,” he said after finishing just shy of one hour in front of his rival.

Clitheroe said they had seen the storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology and expected to see as much as 60 knots, “but the most we saw was 17 knots all race. It could’ve been different for those behind us.”

But according to Wax Lyrical’s owner, Les Goodridge, who finished just after 11pm, 17 knots was the most they saw also.

“We had zero knots for hours on end. There were big holes in the course and we sat around doing nothing. We went through the storm cells, but there was no breeze in them. The issue wasn’t too much wind – the issue was not enough.

“Newcastle Yacht Club stayed open for us and had a drink waiting, so that was great,” he ended.

Despite the weather, which caused four retirements, Clitheroe says, “It’s one of the nicest races we do. More boats should do it.”

One race remains to decide the series. About Time is in the box seat to claim both IRC and ORCi overall honours. She has a three-point buffer over Balance in both IRC and ORCi. It will be a close call between the nine-time OPS champion and the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart and Blue Water Pointscore winner, both well in front of the rest of the field.

Col and Denise Wilson’s Never a Dull Moment leads the PHS component of the series from Wax Lyrical, with About Time third.

The Lion Island race will close the 2016/2017 Ocean Pointscore Series and starts at 10am on 18 March.

Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Abell Point Marina 660x82 Moor

Related Articles

Krabi waters deliver a spectacular Day 3 of the Bay Regatta 2017
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls / multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for 2017 The Bay Regatta Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls and multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for the 2017 The Bay Regatta, getting the boats off early and enjoying the good breeze and eye-candy that is the Andaman triangle of Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi.
Posted on 18 Feb Cold, wet and wild sailing in Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at 7.30am The 52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at just after 7.30am and just ahead of the other TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, which made the trip over from Sydney.
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted on 18 Feb Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour - Douillard avenges upset with victory
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged shock last-minute defeat in opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday.
Posted on 18 Feb Ginger closes in on fourth MC38 Australian Championship
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top status, Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued on day two Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon’s Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater
Posted on 18 Feb CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet cr The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter. The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter ha
Posted on 18 Feb Feisty MC38 Australian Championship - Day 1
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney’s northern beaches bringing high winds and hail and causing flooding at the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
Posted on 18 Feb Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week ends on a high
A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week, began on a Friday evening in the face of a strong wind warning from the Bureau. Winds were predominantly easterly, keep waters relatively flat and making for some superfast times. By noon on Saturday, all yachts had finished the race.
Posted on 17 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy