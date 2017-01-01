Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Baja Desert Showdown – Day 3

by IWT today at 11:31 am
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
The remaining fleets hit the water for an action packed day in front of the SoloSports campo for day three of the Baja Desert Showdown.

The strong thermals continued to pulse through on Monday and coupled with the extreme low tides and dying swell, the call was made to continue the contest upwind in favor of better all around conditions.

Fresh off watching the pros in action the Amateurs were ready to take to the water themselves for round one. By 10:00am Russ Faurot and Casey Hauser showed the crew it was plenty windy with a quick session before heats got underway at 10:40am. With riders on 5.0-4.2s and consistent waist to chest high waves coming through the Bombora up top and sometimes connecting through the main break, everyone was eager to get their first heats under their belts.

Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT



Kevin ‘K-Dough’ O’Connell got things underway with a big hit under a set at the Bombora, perfectly timing the difficult section to put up the first high numbers of the day. Tom Ben-Eliyahu linked together well-timed aggressive turns, utilizing the sections to make some of the longest waves of the heat. Alex McKirgan was showing vast improvements in riding with a new custom Quatro under his feet with sharp turns, and his experience at Old Man’s showed through his excellent wave selection to get him into the next round.

Other riders jumped on the playful conditions to push their skills and make a great show for the judges and onlookers at the camp. Finishing out round one of the Amateurs Simeon Glasson found some of the bigger sets and lined up nice late turns under the section, as well as EB Bergmeyer from Maui who showed the comparatively ‘inviting’ Old Man’s sections no mercy as he threw some of the biggest sprays of the day. Jonathan Pooley moved his way through his heat with excellent waves right from the green flag till the end of the heat, and Tom Soltysiak put on a performance that left most wondering why he wasn’t in the pro division.

Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT



Working double duty on two divisions it was Jonathan Pooley setting the bar high for the Masters with an opening banger of a set wave at the Bombora with perfectly timed turns and hits under the sections to kick things off for the first heat of the masters. Ferdinando Loffreda, veteran to the IWT Pro and Masters division, worked with the waves he was dealt but unfortunately failed to find the right rhythm with the sets of the dying swell. Carl Speiss managed to click with the sets and showed tons of progression in his riding, connecting multiple waves from the Bombora all the way through the bay. On the other side of the masters’ draw it was EB Bergmeyer and Simeon Glasson who both stood out again, still able to find some good sets and with the increasing winds to put together some strong turns.

Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT



Our four grandmasters respectfully gave way to the five youth riders to hit the water first for the first heat of the youth division. Alex McKirgan faced off with Takara Ishi and a crew of Japanese grom rippers including Kazuiki Ishihara, Fuka Noguchi, and Kangu. Takara took first strike with an opening set wave with Alex on his heels on wave number two. The judges watched as both youths carved perfect lines through Old Man’s to each rack up decent starting scores. Right behind them on what seemed to be a never ending set the other three riders each got early scores on the board, and the heat continued to unfold in this energizer bunny fashion of kids catching wave after wave after wave. The judges had a hard time fitting all the wave scores into the sheets, and in the end it was Takara taking first in the first Youth heat with Alex McKirgan in close second.

Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT



It was time for the Grand Masters to hit the water and finish out the end of round one of the remaining divisions. Colby Deer looked to find some bigger waves at the Bombora but was unable to link through to the inside sections. Mike Colee started the heat off with a great timed turn under the main section at the Bombora, followed by a couple more turns before connecting all the way through the inside, giving him the highest score of the heat. K-Dough was back in action with consistent riding, but in the end it was Scott Shoemaker with a buzzer beater wave to claim the number two spot behind Colee.

The youths, un-phased by their first marathon of waves, charged back out for their second heat. Kazuki pushed hard, racking up tons of scores catching wave after wave, and Fuka milked every wave ridden for as much as it could deliver. Taka again had some of the best sets and was on a mission to finish one with a goiter but couldn’t connect back in front. Alex McKirgan got the upper hand with great wave selection and solid rides with good hits and a couple airs to walk away with first in the second youth heat, setting up an epic finale for the youth division between Taka and Alex.

Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT
Day 3 – Baja Desert Showdown © Si Crowther / IWT



Moving into round two of the Masters, it was Rune Lovik who showed amazing progression, building his score-card wave after wave to take first spot in the heat. Behind him was Simeon Glasson, who after knocking out one of his fins and coming in for a quick change, immediately picked off the best wave of the heat, but was unable to back it up.

With low tide approaching at 3pm, the call was made for a two-hour hold as the waves decided to take a break. At 5pm as the initial tide push started to roll in and the call was made to kick things off with the fifth and sixth Amateur heats, but unfortunately the conditions called for a cancellation of both as the waves seemed to still be a bit late to the party.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Noireaux and Zollet take the win in Baja Desert Showdown
Kazuki Ishihara opens with a smooth ride down the line, Hiroshi Hashimoto finds one to work the inside section. Heat eight opens with Boujmaa Guilloul riding a small wall at the Punta, but it’s enough for him to show his expressive turns and aerials. Federico Morisio was speeding down the race track to the Chili Bowl to find big aerial sections.
Posted on 22 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Round 4 – Airton triumphs in Big-Air Feast
Some of the riders might have been hoping for a bit of a rest today after an action-packed conclusion to the main event The wind was blowing cross-offshore at the main beach so the decision was made to move the event across the peninsula to the lagoon next to the harbour where it was blowing cross-shore from the left and much more steadily.
Posted on 22 Aug Wind and waves on Day 1 of the Baja Desert Showdown
Riders from 14 countries were arriving all morning, and after a quick skippers meeting the first heats kicked off The bar was set high from round one with current IWT overall ranked number two Morgan Noireaux against San Carlos veteran Kevin McGillvray, French standout Maxime Fevrier, and none other than Francisco Goya himself, who surprised the crew with his unexpected last minute arrival for the event!
Posted on 21 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Round 4 – Matchu Lopes takes the title
Matchu is the reigning champion, but ideally needed a win here in Germany to close the sizable gap Julien Kerneur had the potential to score his first podium, or would we get another sensational showdown in the final between heavyweight unhooker Airton, whose dominant strapless freestyle performances have led many to wonder if he can actually be beaten on flat water this season, versus the ultra-fluid, smooth and stylish Matchu.
Posted on 21 Aug Feeling of flying – Inaugural Victorian Kite Foil State Championships
Kiters will take to the water to harness the feeling of flying to race the course alongside a other sailing classes. Kiteboarding is no stranger to Royal Brighton Yacht Club, where there has been many kiting events held in the past. There are strong synergies between the two sports and this event represents a further strengthening of the relationship between kiting and sailing.
Posted on 16 Aug Countdown to Formula Kite Worlds in Oman reaches 100-day landmark
The final countdown has begun to the biggest date in kiteboarding calendar – Formula Kite World Championships in Oman. The final countdown has begun to the biggest date in the kiteboarding calendar – the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman.
Posted on 12 Aug Adam Warchol, Takuma Sugi and Marino Gil book places in final
The first round of the 14-15 Year Old Boy's contest was completed in light winds and varying sized waves. The first round of the 14-15 Year Old Boy's contest was completed in light winds and varying sized waves. With not much wind, the contest was a pure wave riding test with the best two waves to count over a 14 minute duration.
Posted on 10 Aug Kite Speed World Championship– Oman acclaimed as kiteboarding paradise
The event attracted some of the world’s best known kite boarders who gave the Masirah Beach Camp venue The event attracted some of the world’s best known kite boarders who gave the Masirah Beach Camp venue and ideal kiteboarding conditions in the flat and shallow lagoon an unconditional vote of approval.
Posted on 9 Aug Manly Sailing Club to host 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships
Manly Sailing Club, in Auckland, New Zealand, has lodged a successful bid to host the 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships Manly Sailing Club, in Auckland, New Zealand, has lodged a successful bid to host the 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships, following a presentation by the club's newly elected Commodore, Sir Russell Coutts, at the recent International O’pen BIC Class Association AGM.
Posted on 8 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 3
Now that we have over five heats of racing the dropouts start taking effect. There is battle brewing all over the field With yesterday being a wash, three heats are run before the 1:30pm skippers meeting for the Bay Challenge. The wind just started coming up with many on 15m kites.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy