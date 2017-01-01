Bad Haircuts

Please select your home edition
by John Curnow today at 2:34 am
And you're actually smiling? I mean, who dared you KJU? .
We’ve all had at least one. One that we’d admit to, at any rate, which simply means there could be plenty more. Still, there were others who adopted the one really poor look and then clung to it, much like the skipper with the helm in his hands as the band played on to ensure the ambience was just right, and other more officious ones kept rearranging those deckchairs…

So coming back to haircuts then, and two guys who know a hell of a lot about the subject have been postulating vigorously of late. They come from opposing sides of the Pacific, and their political standpoints are about as weird and wacky as the ‘dos’ they so proudly wander around with.

I mean honestly, didn’t someone tap them on the shoulder and proffer a mirror? Oh that’s right! You’d be met with the line, ‘You’re fired!’ Funny how on the Western side of the Pacific that would mean you’re terminated, literally and with extreme prejudice, whereas over on the other hemisphere it just means you’re looking for a new job… Hhhmmmmm.

We're off to save Durkadurkastan.... Sure you are!? You just keep telling yourself that. © .
We're off to save Durkadurkastan.... Sure you are!? You just keep telling yourself that. © .



Having put the marionettes away, and stopped creating completely inappropriate, and so un-PC lines as to be lined up for one of KJU’s little parties, I can say that this undoubtedly all stemmed from the giggle of the week, which came courtesy of Rob Mundle. So thank you, Rob, for revealing the news, which subsequently provided me with the theme for this little ditty.

Over there. Yeah. The islands to the East of the big one... © .
Over there. Yeah. The islands to the East of the big one... © .



Now coming back to boats, for we are a nautical newsletter after all, and I got to wondering what could be the equivalent of a bad haircut. Have to be a paint job or something, was what I settled on and pondered. Then, as fortune would have, and whilst I was looking for something else entirely, I came across this picture.

The faux mahogany treatment was just awesome, and the dodger so truly spectacular, as to make you think the painting with the three-inch brush was not so bad, after all. Wow! That is some sort of statement, and what a hell of a juxtaposition to have one going, ‘It’s not so bad…’ Yeah right. Play that funky music, white boy! Oh, ooooooops. That was last week’s theme. My bad.

Redeeming features? Um. It's afloat? Nup! Can't go too far? Yep. Certainly glad about that!!! © John Curnow
Redeeming features? Um. It's afloat? Nup! Can't go too far? Yep. Certainly glad about that!!! © John Curnow



