Bad Haircuts

And you're actually smiling? I mean, who dared you KJU? . And you're actually smiling? I mean, who dared you KJU? .

by John Curnow today at 2:34 amSo coming back to haircuts then, and two guys who know a hell of a lot about the subject have been postulating vigorously of late. They come from opposing sides of the Pacific, and their political standpoints are about as weird and wacky as the ‘dos’ they so proudly wander around with.I mean honestly, didn’t someone tap them on the shoulder and proffer a mirror? Oh that’s right! You’d be met with the line, ‘You’re fired!’ Funny how on the Western side of the Pacific that would mean you’re terminated, literally and with extreme prejudice, whereas over on the other hemisphere it just means you’re looking for a new job… Hhhmmmmm.





Having put the marionettes away, and stopped creating completely inappropriate, and so un-PC lines as to be lined up for one of KJU’s little parties, I can say that this undoubtedly all stemmed from the giggle of the week, which came courtesy of Rob Mundle. So thank you, Rob, for revealing the news, which subsequently provided me with the theme for this little ditty.









Now coming back to boats, for we are a nautical newsletter after all, and I got to wondering what could be the equivalent of a bad haircut. Have to be a paint job or something, was what I settled on and pondered. Then, as fortune would have, and whilst I was looking for something else entirely, I came across this picture.



The faux mahogany treatment was just awesome, and the dodger so truly spectacular, as to make you think the painting with the three-inch brush was not so bad, after all. Wow! That is some sort of statement, and what a hell of a juxtaposition to have one going, ‘It’s not so bad…’ Yeah right. Play that funky music, white boy! Oh, ooooooops. That was last week’s theme. My bad.









Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153556