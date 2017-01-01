Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J111 728x90

Bacardi Cup J/70 announcement

by J-Boats today at 10:01 am
Bacardi USA is pleased to announce a new format in 2018 for the 91st anniversary of the world-famous Bacardi Cup, sailed on the emerald-green waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida. Started as a regatta for Star boats in Havana, Cuba in 1927, the Bacardi Cup has continued to evolve and change with the times, giving it continued growth and popularity in a sport that has seen numerous regattas come and go.

In 1962, the series moved to Biscayne Bay and in 2010 the event expanded to include other classes in addition to the Stars. Known since 2013 as Bacardi/Miami Sailing week, recent classes have included J70’s, J80’s, and other sportboats from 18 to 24 feet.

For 2018, the organizing committee has decided to refocus the series on the original idea of an invitation-only regatta where the best small-boat sailors in the world come together to compete in tight, competitive, thrilling racing with the emphasis on quality instead of quantity. Still sponsored by the venerable Bacardi Rum brand and the Bacardi family, who have been active patrons since the beginning, the series in 2018 will be called the Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta.

The Star class as always will have a single race per day on long, demanding legs rarely seen in today’s short course era. Only one other one-design class has been invited to the regatta in 2018: the J/70 class, the fastest-growing one-design sportboat fleet in the world.

As always, days on the water will be followed by hospitality and outdoor parties that only Bacardi can deliver, with great food, tropical music and an open bar with plenty of Bacardi rum.

The Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta will be held March 4-10, 2018 and is being run by a new management company, Twelve MKTG, headed by Sara Zanobini, well-known to competitors in past years as the driving force behind the scenes of the event. She is joined by Miami native Mark Pincus, a US Sailing-certified PRO who is organizing the on-water racing program as he has done in past Bacardi regattas.

For more information about the Bacardi Invitational Regatta, contact Sara: sara@bacardiinvitational.com, (305) 510-7024, or Mark: mark@bacardiinvitational.com, (305) 915-1438. For more about Bacardi Cup Invitational sailing and registration visit website.
SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Nebo 660x82 3

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the dockside ahead of the Leg 2 start
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was dockside ahead of the start of Leg 2 International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was dockside ahead of the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race as the fleet made last minute preparations for the 7,000nm leg.
Posted today at 8:38 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from ashore in Lisbon
International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was ashore in Lisbon before the start of Leg 2 International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was ashore in Lisbon before the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, and filed these images.
Posted today at 8:31 am Sails need service?
North Sails Certified Service experts are here to keep your sails up to speed so you can get most out of your sailing North Sails Certified Service experts are here to keep your sails up to speed so you can get the most out of your sailing experience.
Posted today at 7:38 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from a torrid first day of Leg 2
Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat fleet Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat Volvo Ocean Race fleet as they had a fast ride away from the European coast in the opening stanzas of Leg 2. Boats were reported to be hitting 30kt boatspeeds as they surfed over the top of the North Atlantic swell, and took a dunking as they ploughed through the back of big one.
Posted today at 7:28 am Sharp start to Transat Jacques Vabre
A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line in the Class40 as the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 started at 13:35 (French time) from its home in Le Havre, in Normandy, France today (Sunday). Beautiful light but lively weather greeted the fleet of 37 boats and 74 crew.
Posted today at 6:57 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - The funnel settles the accounts
Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel spanning seven miles wide. The passage through the gate will give a precise idea of how everyone is ranked as well as drawing up an initial hierarchy prior to making the big leap across the Atlantic from which there is no way back.
Posted today at 6:23 am Volvo Ocean Race - Team Brunel under way to Cape Town
Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Skipper Bouwe Bekking steered his boat in first over the starting line. After going a bit upstream the fleet rounded a mark near the old city centre and then set a definitive course towards open sea. Team Brunel left Lisbon for the open sea in second place.
Posted today at 3:20 am Hotelplanner.com resumes racing after Port Elizabeth diversion
HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member Greg Adams HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams (59), who had a suspected fractured arm. The team was met by Clipper Race officials, Tom Way and Sarah Hoare
Posted today at 2:58 am Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 5 - What a difference a day makes
After a testing day on Friday the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions After a testing day on Friday, the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions that have allowed teams to recuperate and reset as they head towards the end of the first week at sea. However, it has also been a day of big changes on the leaderbaord as weather systems pass through and the fleet’s previous split converges.
Posted today at 1:38 am Classics on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the second day of Cup Regatta
Alex McKinnon was out again to capture the action of day two of the Cup Regatta Alex McKinnon was out again to capture the action of day two of the Cup Regatta for the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held on Melbourne’s Port Phillip. This regatta is hosted by Royal Yacht Club of Victoria.
Posted on 5 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy