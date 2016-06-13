Please select your home edition
Hall Boom

Bacardi Cup 2017, SSL live coverage and 3,000 SSL points to the winner

by Star Sailors today at 5:34 am
Bacardi Cup 2017 Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
The Bacardi Cup 2017 is about to start in Miami, Florida and the Star Sailors League media crew is getting ready to bring you into the action with the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics and expert commentators both on the water and in studio will provide thrilling viewing.

The first warning signal of the 90th edition of the historic regatta, that first took place in the Cuban waters of Havana, will blow tomorrow March 6th at 11,55 local time – if the strong North-East wind blowing over 22 knots will calm down, proving wrong the weather forecast. A six days challenge in the traditional Star Class format with one 2.2 miles race per day, attracts every year some of the best Star Sailors in the world at Coral Reef Yacht Club.

Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle



Last year's winner is back without his skipper: Frithjof Kleen from Germany will be sailing with Jack Jennings from Chigago, Illinois. The Bacardi Cup 2014 and 2015 winner and President of the ISCYRA Lars Grael and crew Samuel F M Gonçalves are also back here to try to win the 3,000 points worth for the SSL Ranking.

For the first time at Bacardi Cup, the SSL, is giving out as many points as any other SSL Grand Slam to the winner and this event will be a test for the SSL Sea Grand Slam, the one that takes inspiration from traditional regattas celebrating the champions that are the inshore regattas legends with long routes and races, not more than two per day, lasting up to two hours.

Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle



Local champions have been training here in Miami in the past week, before the wind conditions got too tough even for these heroes. The reigning Star World Champion Augie Diaz and Brazilian crew Bruno Prada, Lars Grael and Jack Jennings have been sailing watched by three-times World Champion coach Luca Modena.

The two times winner of SSL Finals (2014/2016) Mark Mendelblatt has also arrived and is tuning his boat with other winners of previous Star Sailors League events: Xavier Rohart (two times World Champion 2003/2005 and Bronze Medalist Athenes 2004) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot who won the SSL City Grand Slam 2016 in Hamburg, Germany and the 2012 Bacardi Cup; George Szabo (World Champion 2009) winner of the SSL Lake Grand Slam and SSL Finals 2015 flew in Miami from San Diego, California to meet Italian crew Edoardo Natucci to get their boat ready.

Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle



The vice-president of the International Star Class Yacht Racing Associationand 2016 Star Sailors League finalist Hubert Merkelbach is sailing with the #1 crew of the SSL Ranking Sergio Lambertenghi (second at the Worlds 2014/2015/2016 and second at the 2016 Bacardi Cup. SSL Finalists Eivind Melleby (2013/2014/2015) and Joshua Revkin (2013/2014/2015/2016) are back sailing together as they were at the 2016 SSL City Grand Slam in Hamburg, Germany where they finished second. Another 2015 SSL Finalist Brian Ledbetter will be sailing with Eric Ledbetter.

Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
Bacardi Cup 2017 © Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle



Some younger sailors will also be on the star line tomorrow: Luke Lawrence and Ian Coleman who finished fifth at the 2016 Worlds and 2015 Star Sailors League finalists will be there along with Tomas Hornos (2012 Western Hemisphere Champion and 2013 Star Sailors League finalist) and Stuart MacIntosh.

You can watch the action live tomorrow from 11,40 EST -5 GMT on our stadium at StarSailors.com.

