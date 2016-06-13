B14 National Championships - Day 2

by Stephen Barton on 30 DecI can report that it was definitely real because we had more similar and amazing conditions today. Flies, heat, and 90 degree windshifts with wind strengths ranging from less than five knots to over 20 at times meant the crews of these lively and lovely B14 skiffs were tested to the max.





Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.



And talking about floating, a couple of the boats weren't really and so they had to head to shore to sort out some buoyancy issues.



At the pointy end it's dead even between Guy Bancroft and Jason Walker sailing in Bonus and Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan sailing in The Nude. At this stage David and Ian Cunningham in Bonework are the best of the rest.

