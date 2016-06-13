B14 National Championships - Day 1

Richie and Lissa sailing in The Nude - B14 National Championships Richard Reynolds

by Richard Reynolds on 29 DecThe Twofold Bay Yacht Club is playing host to them and I agreed to RO for some cheap entertainment. These B-14ers are a very competitive bunch but incredibly friendly and welcoming.The wind for the first day's invitation race and race one was bizarre in the extreme with several 180 degree changes to its direction.





Hilariously, the fleet made a group decision without informing the RO, to simply sail past the top (or at times the bottom mark) and head straight back to the club for lunch.



I thought I was meant to be in control of race proceedings but apparently not.



Anyway, the fleet made their way back out sometime later and after we had reset the course from the morning's nor'wester/sou'easter to a now definite south easterly course and, alas, it went back to a nor'wester and finally the serious business of racing begun.









The wind did a another switcheroo to the south east then back to the norwest then came in at 20 knots from the south east. And they say that Wild Oat's crew were frustrated when they had limped into Eden yesterday. They wouldn't even know frustration compared with these poor B-14ers!



Some boats were just left behind in no wind as they flopped in the sloppy conditions while the rest of the fleet just sailed away. Now that's frustrating. Still once the wind came in at 15-20 these great little skiffs just took off.



In the end Richie Reynolds and his able crew Lissa McMillan, sailing in The Nude, nabbed the win. Guy Bancroft and Jason Walker sailing in Bonus second with Ian and David Cunningham in Bonewerk third.











