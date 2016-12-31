Please select your home edition
B-14 National Championships - Day 3 and Day 4

by Stephen Barton on 2 Jan
Gate action - B14 National Championships Richard Reynolds
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen.

I mean it's understandable that the people who are passionate about the sport that they participate in make an effort. Such as the Tasmanians travelling with their boats to NSW to compete and passionate B-14 sailing couple Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan in helping to organise this regatta and the social events.

But what about the other non-competing volunteers who, out of the goodness of their hearts, literally give up not just a few hours but days and days of their precious (seriously) lives to help make it happen. And it's not easy help that they willingly give, either.

B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
I'm in awe of the on-water support from these volunteers. Take Annie and Robin Arthur to start with. To make each day on the water happen they first get ready at home, having already checked on the weather, getting whatever they need for a day on the water. They trailer their small RIB down to Snug Harbour (Eden), launch it, get themselves out to their yacht, Tiga, that they have provided free of charge as a committee boat. Leaving the RIB on the mooring, they motor for half an hour around to the club.

There they pick up a mooring and wait for his excellency (moi) and his faithful assistant, Sarah, to be delivered out to their yacht by another support boat that has already been prepared and launched by another volunteer, Ted Dexter, who has driven from his farm an hour away.

B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
After Tiga arrives at the start line area Robin gets the anchor out of its locker and sets it into 60 feet of water.

In the meantime, the support boats, the one with Ted and the other, a Tinnie pleasantly and ably manned by John Balfour and Roger Mathews, head out into the choppy waters of Twofold Bay to set the marks. They know, in all likelihood, that they will be hauling those marks up and resetting them several more times as the wind varies in direction and strength during the day. They will spend the whole day bobbing around in a small open boat, helping capsized boats, resetting marks, taking orders even going in and bringing out lunches. Oppressive heat, constant sun, flies, rain, wind and spray won't deter them from their duties.

In the meantime Sarah, Robin and Annie will also be taking orders from me, raising and lowering flags at exactly the precise moment, taking dozens of finishing times as bunched of boats flash over the finish line and with every sail number and every finish time having to be spot on.

B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
At the end of the day Robin and Annie will heave the anchor and chain manually from 60 feet of water, yep, that's nearly 200' of rope and chain, and then take us back to the temporary mooring for us to be taken off and delivered to shore, after which they will take their boat back to the mooring, get in their dinghy, go back to shore, put the dinghy back on the trailer and then go back to the club to further help in the kitchen, cleaning up, maintenance etc as do other volunteers such as Robyn Malcolm who will have been at the club all day and will (wo)man the bar for hours.

B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
The support boats will be put back on trailers at the public ramp, driven back up the hill to the club, washed down, motors flushed, tanks refuelled and made ship shape for their next usage.

Richie will be calculating the results, and have them posted on the notice board and someone else will post them online.

The whole thing is a miracle, isn't it!

B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
B-14 National Championships © Richard Reynolds
