Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Azzurra ready for the Quantum Key West Race Week

by Azzurra today at 4:23 pm
Azzurra ready for the Quantum Key West Race Week - 52 Super Series Azzurra http://www.azzurra.it
The boat flying the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s burgee is in Florida getting ready for the Key West Race Week that will be held from January 16th to 20th and is the first event in the 2017 52 Super Series.

Everything is set for the start of the 52 Super Series’ 2017 season. This year the series will include two events held in the US, one in Key West and a second in Miami, and will continue with four more events raced in the Med.

The first event, the Quantum Key West Race Week, will showcase the TP52 Class within a broader range of yachts racing. This is the thirtieth edition of this classic American regatta, and this year there will be over 100 boats racing in Florida’s warm waters. Key West is an island that is the southernmost point of Florida, and has become famous over the years for being one of the favourite spots of personalities such as Ernest Hemmingway and Harry Truman.

On January 15th the fleet of fifteen TP52s will have their practice race. Racing for championship points will begin on the 16th when the 52 Super Series, one of the most competitive and prestigious monohull racing events, officially gets underway. One of the peculiarities of the Super Series is that every race counts for points, there is no eliminating a poor score. Poor performance in any race of the six events in the Series can cost dearly at the end of the season.

Azzurra placed second in last year’s Series, behind Quantum Racing that had an excellent season. While Quantum was in a class of her own at the beginning of the past season, Azzurra caught up towards the end with a long series of race wins (9 out of the last 18 races) and an overall event win at the final event in the Series, the Cascais Cup held in Portugal. Azzurra’s 2016 season was characterized by fine tuning of the yacht’s set up that only paid off towards the end of the Series; one can only hope that the hard work will pay off right from the start of 2017.

There are notable new sailors on Azzurra’s team: the old salt Ciccio Celon and the youngster Klaus Lange. Claudio Celon, better known as Ciccio, grew up on the shores of Lake Garda and has raced in three Olympics and a VOR. He has also competed in four America’s Cups, winning one aboard Alinghi. Aboard Azzurra he will be headsails trimmer. “I will be racing with old friends aboard Azzurra,” Celon said, “and that’s the best way to begin a new season. As an Italian it’s very special to race on this team. Azzurra has made Italian sailing history and I’m very proud to be sailing aboard a boat named Azzurra that races in the most competitive and professional circuit on the water today.”

Lange placed seventh at the Rio Olympics racing on a 49er with his brother Yago. 'This year I will be sailing in the TP52 series on top of training for the upcoming Olympics 2020 in Tokyo,” he said. “I'm proud to be part of the Azzurra team, and it’s a great opportunity to keep learning and grow as a sportsman. I know that at 21 years old I'll be the youngest member of the team, but I don't think about it, I just want to have fun and learn from these guys that are top sailors. No doubt, I'm now part of an important team and I need to stay on my toes.' The Lange brothers are the sons of the Argentinian sailor Santiago Lange, who has frequently raced in the 52 Super Series and was a gold medallist at the Rio Olympics winning aboard a Nacra 17 catamaran just a year after fighting off a lung tumour. Santi Lange raced with Cecilia Carranza and their coach was Cole Parada, strategist and trimmer aboard Azzurra.

Riccardo Bonadeo, YCCS Commodore, had these words: “Azzurra’s new season is getting under way on the other side of the Atlantic and we are proud to have her flying our burgee in the 52 Super Series. On top of bidding the usual fair winds to her team, I’d like to thank our club members and Azzurra’s owners, the Roemmers family. And in conclusion I’d like to welcome two new members to the team: Ciccio Celon, an old friend that I have known since the Amer Sport One and Nautor’s VOR bid under the YCCS burgee, and the rising star Klaus Lange, after his excellent performance at the Rio Olympics.”

Guillermo Parada, skipper and helmsman, had these words: “We made good progress in the second half of the past season and hopefully we can use the four or five days before we start racing in Key West to test our new sails. We were a lot closer to Quantum Racing, for us the benchmark team, by the end of last season. If we can start this season with good boat speed, our tactician Vasco Vascotto can do his job better and hopefully we can carry on like we did towards the end of the past season. We are looking to win this season and will do all that we can to get top results.”
Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Bakewell-White Yacht DesignWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Vendée Globe –Day 67 – Bellion becomes first rookie to round Cape Horn
What's more, the Parisian skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme has been surfing towards the milestone at speeds of up to 24 knots Bellion, 41, first passed the legendary landmark on the southern tip of the South American continent in 2005. Then, he was with two friends in a 28ft boat on an adventure that would see them spend three years cruising the globe.
Posted today at 4:00 pm Close call between the leaders at Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance one division with a close point score between leaders Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance one division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell’s Wildflower II.
Posted today at 12:59 pm Fresh winds sort out Viper Worlds crews on Day 2
Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east. Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east and huge variations in direction and strength.
Posted today at 11:08 am 2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1
Racing for 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, 11 January, from the shores off Adelaide Sailing Club. Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club.
Posted today at 7:41 am Bigger kids entertainment program at Festival of Sails
The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year, including a more varied line up to appeal to a wider age group of children. The hugely popular Shoreside Festival – presented by Geelong Connected Communities - is a major highlight of the 2017 Festival of Sails, kicking off on January 21 and running through to Australia Day.
Posted today at 6:27 am 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am Entries open for 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta - the last hurrah at the beginning of autumn when the weather is still warm and the Harbour a picture postcard of sailing boats, from the Historical 18s to the most technically innovative boats on the planet.
Posted today at 2:38 am Vendée Globe – Day 66 – Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex finale
Armel Le Cléac'h spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates path to the finish line. Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line. At the latest position update the Frenchman had a narrow lead of 99 miles over British rival Alex Thomson as the pair forged their way north, around 350 miles south west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Posted on 10 Jan Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted on 10 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted on 10 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy