Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

Azzurra is tied for the lead in the second event of 52 Super Series

by Azzurra today at 3:14 am
Azzurra - 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup Nico Martinez / 52 Super Series http://www.52superseries.com/
With two second place finishes today Azzurra is tied for points with Platoon for the lead in the provisional results in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.

The first day of racing in the waters off South Beach saw heavy seas and stiff south easterly breezes at 17 to 20 knots. Racing got underway as planned at 3:00 PM, a later than usual starting time scheduled in the hopes that the weather would be calmer later in the day, as it was.

The first race saw Azzurra in the lead for almost half of the race, thanks to a wise tactical decision to sail alone on the right hand side of the course. Quantum managed to pass Azzurra along the second upwind leg after having rounded the gate on the right while Azzurra chose the left. The two boats kept these positions to the end of the race, followed by Platoon in third place.

The second race was held almost at sundown and saw spectacular duels with many changes of positions: Bronenosec was initially in the lead followed by Platoon, Azzurra and Provezza, all tailed closely by Quantum. The race had a photo finish ending with Platoon ahead of Azzurra by just a couple of meters. Provezza and Quantum finished with just a length's difference followed by Bronenosec in fifth place.

But the second race also saw an unfortunate collision between Gladiator and Sled who crossed too close on different tacks. Sled is at fault, but both boats suffered heavy damage.

The provisional results see Azzurra and Platoon tied for the lead, followed by Quantum just one point behind. But this is only the first day of racing in a five day event that promises to be thrilling.

Quotes of the day:

Guillermo Parada, skipper: “We got a good, solid start especially considering that the seas were very rough and the winds were heavy. Getting back to the docks with two good results and no major breakage is already good. Unfortunately, two boats were damaged today and we hope that at least one of them will be able to continue racing. Even before the event started Paprec lost her rig, so it's obvious that these conditions put too much stress on the boats. We need to sail very, very carefully. Luckily, tomorrow the breezes are predicted to be lighter, we'll have to see if the waves die down too. We made a lot of changes after Key West to improve our light air upwind speed and we hope to get the chance to prove it.”

Vasco Vascotto, tactician: “Today's result is very good and a nice surprise. I'm a little sorry that we didn't win the first race. We let ourselves be tempted by what seemed like five degree advantage on the left mark of the gate, our competitors had already decided to split from us and they made the better choice. If we had been just a little luckier we could have gotten two wins today, but it's OK. We're tied for points for the lead and very sorry for Gladiator who suffered some serious damage that wasn't her fault.'

Tomorrow's conditions should be lighter, and racing is scheduled to get underway at 11:30 AM local time. Fans can follow the racing in Virtual Eye and from Thursday March 8th to the event’s end on Saturday March 11th live footage from the races on the event website. Azzurra will post directly from the regatta course to her Facebook page and Twitter account.

52 Super Series

2017 Miami Royal Cup standings after two races

1 Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer, GER) 3,1 4pts
2 Azzurra (ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers, ARG) 2,2 4pts
3 Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos, USA) 1,4 5pts
4 Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre, TUR) 5,3 8pts
5 Rán Racing (SWE) (Niklas Zennström, SWE) 4,8 12pts
6 Alegre (GBR) (Andy Soriano, USA) 8,6 14pts
7 Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley, GBR) 7, RDG (7), 14pts
8 Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS) 10,5 15pts
9 Sorcha (GBR) (Peter Harrison, GBR) 9,7 16pts
10 Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura, USA) 6, 12 (DSQ) 18pts
11 Paprec (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin, FRA) DNC 12, DNC 12 24pts
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from opening day Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from the opening day of racing.
Posted today at 3:52 am 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from race one/two. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from race one and two.
Posted today at 3:34 am Southern Spars takes to the air with new composite engineering project
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field. Moving into the composites engineering for non-marine projects is becoming a more common occurrence as clients realise the opportunities from utilising the expertise of composite boat and spar builders.
Posted today at 12:37 am Stu Bannatyne joins Dongfeng Race Team for 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race
Doyle customers to benefit from Bannatyne’s involvement in VOR, which will complement his role at Doyle Sails NZ Doyle Sails NZ is proud that a core member of its grand prix sales and support team, Stu Bannatyne, has just been announced as one of the members of the Dongfeng Race Team for the next Volvo Ocean Race. The race is one of the sailing calendar’s most challenging and Bannatyne’s appointment is a credit to his reputation as one of the sailing world’s best respected and experienced offshore sailors.
Posted on 7 Mar Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge
Jérémie, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team
Posted on 7 Mar Dongfeng Race Team announces 'top-guns' Beyou, Bannatyne and Wislang
Dongfeng Race Team today announced two of New Zealand's top sailors and a star of French solo sailing as among its squad Joining the team are Stu Bannatyne, a seven-time veteran of the Volvo Ocean Race, fellow Kiwi and Volvo winner Daryl Wislang and the French soloist Jérémie Beyou who finished third in this year's Vendee Globe and has won the Solitaire du Figaro three times.
Posted on 7 Mar Team Engie finish sixth in the GC32 World Championship in Muscat
As the only French team taking part in the race, Team ENGIE finished in sixth place with two victories after 16 rounds. As the only French team taking part in the race, Team ENGIE finished in sixth place with two victories after 16 rounds. The light winds of the past few days dashed the team’s hopes for the fourth sport, but their sixth place result is still a great achievement.
Posted on 7 Mar Second Kiwi challenger enters Extreme Sailing Series Muscat Act lineup
OC Sport the owner and organiser has confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat NZL Sailing Team is to join the fast-paced world of Stadium Racing as a wildcard for Act one. The second of two youth Kiwi teams alongside Tawera Racing, the NZL Sailing Team crew is using the Series to gain experience in the high-performance world of foiling multihull sailing.
Posted on 7 Mar Clipper Race Alumni launches new water challenge
Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture. Clipper Race crew usually use the Clipper Race as a break from their everyday work, but alumni member Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture.
Posted on 7 Mar Kirby looks forward to tough fight at Australian Yachting Championship
Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on ‘Patrice’ are preparing to compete at 2017 Australian Yachting Championships Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on ‘Patrice’ are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy