Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie

Current and expected path of TC Debbie - moving at 8kph presently Bureau of Meteorology Current and expected path of TC Debbie - moving at 8kph presently Bureau of Meteorology http://www.bom.gov.au

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152651