2019 WASZP Games announcement

WASZP Games © Martina Orsini WASZP Games © Martina Orsini

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:17 pmThe key areas WASZP wanted to address in our search for an appropriate venue are, world class race track, social, fun and wind. RFBYC ticked all the boxes! The fantastic clubhouse that will allow for some stadium style racing, the open expanses of Melville water on the Swan River provides an ideal location for an International Championship to be conducted.The race management understands the WASZP’s needs to explore other racing formats like Slalom and GPS racing. Being nestled about halfway between Fremantle and the City as well as having the world-famous Cottesloe beach just behind where the club sits means it is the ideal place for visitors to experience WA.With Perth now starting to establish a fleet of this new and exciting class, it seemed the perfect time to head to Western Australia to unleash the WASZP on flat water and the hot summer sea-breezes that appear at 20knots like clockwork. Australia now has around 60 boats and envisage that over 100 WASZP’s will be sailing around the country by January 2019.





This compliments the fact there are around 500 boats now delivered around the world only 14 months after production began. We expect containers of boats from the UK, Europe, USA and New Zealand to join the Aussie fleet culminating in a fleet of well over 100.



Following on from the initial success of the inaugural WASZP Games on Lake Garda in Italy, the class has really kicked off with a fantastic beach culture social scene and great racing across some different formats in 30 different countries.



WASZP is very keen to keep pushing these key areas of the class. We want people to have fun when they go to a regatta, more than that we want people to bring friends and family to enjoy the event as well. We are an all inclusive class and what better place than Perth to showcase this.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158792