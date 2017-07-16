Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Australian sailors set for 470 World Championship battles

by Australian Sailing today at 4:41 am
Belcher and Ryan 470 European Championship 2017 © Y.C.M.
It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece, 300 km north of Athens on Monday next, 10th July.

There is a strong Australian presence, six crews in all and the media spotlight at this event will focus on Australia’s Mat Belcher, one of the most successful skippers in the Olympic class 470 (Men’s two-handed dinghy), with his talented crew Will Ryan who are looking to regain their World Championship crown.

Belcher won 470 Olympic Gold in London 2012 with Malcolm Page and Belcher and Ryan took Silver at Rio 2016. Backing up for yet another Olympic campaign, the Australian duo started their 2020 journey with a win at the Sailing World Cup in Melbourne last December. They then won against a very strong World Cup field in Hyeres (FRA) in April and in Kiel (GER) in May and in between were leading at the 470 European’s in Monaco when they suffered a freak forestay failure and finished third overall.

After a practice day on the Bay of Thessaloniki today, Belcher, six times World Champion gave this evaluation of the international Men’s 470 scene.

‘In this first of four years leading up to Tokyo 2020, almost all of the top ten teams have continued.

‘Going into this event, the Greek team Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis, the 2017 World Cup winners and Rio Bronze medallists, sailing in their home waters are definitely amongst the favourites. They have been campaigning intensively since Rio. Miami, Palma, Hyeres, Europeans and World Cup Finals, they are really going for a strong push this year.

‘The Americans, Stu McNay and David Hughes, Rio fourth placed, 2017 Miami World Cup winners, now being trained by Australian 470 Beijing 2008 Gold Medallist Nathan Wilmot, are strong contenders. I thought they had a very good chance for a medal in the Games and they are improving all the time, so will be a big threat here.

‘There has been a strong surge in new young teams. We have already seen that the Swedish guys, Fock and Dackhammar, the 470 European winners and the Japanese and the young Austrians in the World Cup Final too, the young guns are pushing the older players and that includes us.

‘It’s going to be hot and light here in Thessaloniki next week as it is now. Traditionally we’ve struggled a bit in the lighter conditions but we did well at the Europeans in Monaco in the light wind races so we shall see.

‘After a disappointing third in the 2016 World titles in Argentina and an Olympic Silver medal in Rio we are looking to bounce back. We are happy with our results so far, this year. We are taking a different approach in this campaign, spending a little bit less time on the circuit, more in training and being a bit more selective with the events. We are certainly looking forward to this event, it’s another step on the road.‘

Belcher is working hard in Australia to grow the 470 scene and in their first international season two young members of the Australian squad Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson will join the Australian top guns on the Greek start line, buoyed by their eighth place in Kiel.

The Australian Women’s 470 scene is certainly healthy with increased support from the Men’s squad. Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan, 15th at the Games have teamed up again. They were in medal contention going into the final day of racing in Kiel (finishing fourth overall) and are looking for regular podium placings in the seasons ahead.

Carrie Smith commented today 'Jaime and I are excited to get back out on the international stage together. For us, Kiel was a warm up event, we were very happy to see constant improvement and our team work coming back together.

'The World Championship is always a tough event but we are prepared, we are a strong team and we support each other all the way, so we will go out there and sail as hard as we can.'

They will be joined by three more Australian 470 Womens teams in Greece. Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries, who were fifth placed in Kiel along with Dana Tavener and Katherine Shannon, and Shellee White and Amelia Catt.

All this week the Australian squads have been sailing the Championship courses on Thessaloniki Bay. ‘It’s all about exploring the conditions’, says coach Victor Kovalenko. ‘An exciting week ahead for both our Men’s and Women’s teams, as we look towards Tokyo 2020.’

Racing at the 2017 470 World Championship starts on Monday 10th July and will finish with medal races on Saturday 16th July 2017.

Australian Sailing Team (AST) and Squad (ASS) at 470 Worlds 2017 Thessaloniki

Men’s Two Person Dinghy - 470M

• Mat Belcher (QAS) and Will Ryan (QAS) (AST)
• Chris Charlwood (WAIS) and Joshua Dawson (NSWIS)

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470W

• Carrie Smith (WAIS) and Jaime Ryan (NSWIS) (AST)
• Dana Tavener (NSWIS) and Katherine Shannon (NSWIS)
• Nia Jerwood (WAIS) and Monique De Vries (WAIS)
• Shellee White (QAS) and Amelia Catt (TIS)
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Giacomo Yacht SaleMusto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

Japanese teams enters 2017 SAP 505 World Championship
Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 when he built a boat with a friend. The Japanese sailor attended his first overseas regatta a year later, racing in the 505 Far East Championship held in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Jul K6s Eurocup Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 5
Both boats hit the line together charging off in the now familiar Garda Breeze. It was neck and neck at the first mark Dave extended the gap up wind and just held off Neil to take the win and the overall championship. The second race of the day was a virtual re-run with Daves team taking the last gun of the week.
Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul K6 Eurocup Riva del Garda – Days 3 and 4
There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls. Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn’t have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible.
Posted on 30 Jun Skiff and Cat Europeans – Outer fjord becomes a high speed course
This time, the Nacra17 can for the first time show their ability 'to fly' with the new foils in a regatta. Among them are the Olympic winners from Rio in the 49erFX. The Brazilian Martine Grael and Kahene Kunze have already won everything in their career, have been awarded as World Sailors of the Year 2014 and definitely belong to the favourites in the fleet of 55 registered skiffs.
Posted on 29 Jun K6s and Viper Eurocup at Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 1 and 2
Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there's still 10 races to go in this five-day regatta. Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.
Posted on 28 Jun Kiel Week Gold in the 470 Men and 49er, Silver in 2.4m at Para Worlds
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero World Championship – Preview
Already one month in advance, the entry stands at an incredible 81 from no less than 16 countries and four continents. Since achieving World Sailing (ISAF) status in November 2015 the RS Aero International Class has eagerly looked forward to hosting its first World Championship. In 2016 the class held its first European Championship in Travemunde, Germany, with 57 entries from 11 countries. The eastern European nations of Russia, Estonia and Lithuania all made their mark on the podiums.
Posted on 26 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun 1977 Finn Gold Cup Regatta ends in Palamos with everyone a winner
Many sailors old and new came to Palamos this weekend to sail a great boat and renew old friendships. The event was held to commemorate the 1977 Finn Gold Cup which was plagued by political problems and caused the Finn Gold Cup to be withdrawn from the competition, and the event being renamed the Finn World Week.
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy