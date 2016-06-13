Please select your home edition
Australian representatives announced for World Sailing Committees

by Jane Gordon today at 4:45 am
Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities including Race Officials and Racing Rules through to Events and Equipment, and Youth and Para Sailing.

The Committees play a vital role for World Sailing, providing input into their areas of expertise which is submitted to the Council as the final decision-making body for World Sailing.

The Australian representatives are:

• Constitution Committee - David Tillett
• Equipment Committee - Barry Johnson
• Events Committee - Sarah Kenny (Chair)
• International Measurers Sub-Committee - Barry Johnson
• International Umpires Sub-Committee - Richard Slater
• Oceanic & Offshore Committee - Matt Allen (Vice-Chair)
• Para World Sailing Committee - David Staley (Vice-Chair)
• Race Officials Committee - David Brookes
• Racing Rules Committee - Richard Slater (Vice-Chair)
• Special Regulations Sub-Committee - Glen Stanaway
• Youth Events Sub-Committee - Mark Turnbull

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen said the involvement of so many Australians on the World Sailing Committees is the strongest representation we’ve had in memory.

“It’s an ongoing commitment by Australian Sailing to represent our sport on the international stage and it’s important for Australia to be well represented on the various Committees.

“We thank all of our representatives for their willingness to support us on these international Committees. Each one voluntarily offers their knowledge, experience and most importantly a substantial amount of time to take part, and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing contribution.

“I would also like to congratulate Sarah Kenny on chairing the Events Committee which is a critical committee within our sport. It’s also pleasing to have Australians appointed to Vice-Chair on three Committees – Para World Sailing, Racing Rules and Oceanic and Offshore Committees”, Matt added.

