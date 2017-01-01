Australian Youth Team announced to compete at Youth Sailing Worlds

2017 Youth Team with Lisa Darmanin Megan McKay 2017 Youth Team with Lisa Darmanin Megan McKay

by Megan McKay today at 6:39 amThe 2017 team is a mix of new faces along with a few sailors who represented Australia at the 2016 Youth Worlds in Auckland in December.The team members are:(Laser Radial): Elyse Ainsworth, Royal Perth Yacht Club and Fremantle Sailing Club, WA.(Laser Radial): Caelin Winchcombe, Fremantle Sailing Club and Geographe Bay, WA.(RSX): Hailey Lea, Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, QLD.(RSX): Alex Halank, Georges River Sailing Club, NSW.(420): Otto Henry, Woollahra Sailing Club, NSW and Rome Featherstone, Fremantle Sailing Club, WA(420): Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw of Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron, VIC.(29er): Henry Larking and Miles Davey of Woollahra Sailing Club, NSW (NSW).(29er): Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot of Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, NSW.The crews were selected following their results at the 2017 Australian Youth Sailing Championships, which were held at Adelaide Sailing Club from 10-14 January. 245 competitors competed at the event, which saw 10 races held across mixed conditions over the four days of the event. The final remaining place in the 2017 Australian Youth Team, the mixed multihull crew, will be selected at a separate event in April this year.Both Alex Halank and the 29er crew of Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot have previously represented Australia at the Youth Worlds.“We had a rough final day on the water but managed to keep our third position overall and first (in the girls),” said Bryant. “We just wanted to sail our own race today and use this regatta as training. We’re really happy to have earned the Australian Sailing Youth Team selection and look forward to representing Australia again.”The team is still to be ratified by the Australian Sailing Board. The dates and venue for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship are yet to be finalised.