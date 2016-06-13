Australian Youth Sailing Team success rounds out 2016

Natasha Bryant and Amanda Wilmott (AUS) cross the finish line to win the Gold Medal Girls 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell Natasha Bryant and Amanda Wilmott (AUS) cross the finish line to win the Gold Medal Girls 29er - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Jane Gordon today at 12:20 amNatasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot from Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club won Gold in emphatic fashion, 27 points ahead of the second placed Polish team, while Finn Alexander of Double Bay Sailing Club returns home with the Gold in the Laser Radial, 19 points ahead of the second placed Italian sailor.John Cooley of Woollahra Sailing Club and Simon Hoffman of Belmont 16 Foot Skiff Sailing Club took out the bronze medal in the 29er boys event with only two finishes outside of the top 10 and placing overall behind the teams from Great Britain and France.The Australian Youth Sailing Team headed to Auckland after fine-tuning their preparations at Sailing World Cup Melbourne last week and a camp held in the week prior.The final event on the World Cup 2016 circuit, the Sailing World Cup Melbourne was held in varying conditions across the week, with the final racing weekend held in perfect conditions at St Kilda. Apart from the 49er crew of Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen who are preparing for the America’s Cup, all the Rio Olympians were on the water for the final event of 2016.Olympic Gold medallist Tom Burton, Silver medallists Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin and Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, along with Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan, Jake Lilley and Ashley Stoddart were all in action in Port Phillip Bay, with local and international competitors making for some great action across many classes.There have also been a number of accolades recently with Michael Blackburn named Coach of the Year at the recent AIS Sport Performance Awards, the Australian Paralympic Sailing Team recognised as Team of the Year at the 2016 Australian Paralympic Awards and Liesl Tesch awarded the inaugural Uncle Kevin Coombs Medal for the Spirit of the Games.In State Awards, Tom Burton was named NSWIS Male Athlete of the Year and Paralympic Silver medallist Matt Bugg was awarded 2016 Tasmanian Institute of Sport Athlete of the Year. We congratulate all of these winners, as well as the many who were recognised in local and other State activities.





Australian Sailing President Matt Allen congratulated the efforts of all of the Australian sailors this year saying, “2016 has provided many outstanding achievements which we are all proud of.



“The success of our youth sailors this week against the world’s best in Auckland brings the curtain down on a great year. They have done an outstanding job and we congratulate them on their performances and for representing our country so proudly. Their results augur well for the pipeline of young sailors coming through for the future.



“Following on from the achievements of our Australian sailors in Rio this year, it was great to have so many Olympians back in action in Melbourne, as well. For many, it was their first competition since the Games and some time away will have renewed their focus for the next four years.



“To all of the youth sailors heading to Adelaide Sailing Club for the Australian Youth Championships, as well as all others competing in events across the country over the summer, we wish them all the very best of luck and good sailing”, Matt added.

