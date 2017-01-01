Australian Yachting Championships - Overall report
by Nic Douglass today at 4:37 am
The Australian Yachting Championships have wrapped up in Sydney, Australia, with Beau Geste Racing and Bushranger taking out the coveted IRC titles.
2017 Australian Yachting Championships Adventures of a Sailor Girl
While there was a small fleet of 16 boats, congratulations must be given to all who took part in putting on a great spectacle of racing from Thursday in big southerly breezes, through to yesterday in a slowly building Easterly. The Race Committee and organisers did a great job to get in all but one of the scheduled races given the weather outlook at the start of the regatta.
Beau Geste Racing again sailed a near impeccable regatta, kudos to the team who continue to set the bar in Australian waters in the Australian Yachting Championship. Bushranger were also excited to take their first win after a large investment, both time and money, in the past twelve months, nice to see hard work paying off.
Check out some of the action from the final day in my live coverage of the final race start sequences from on board the start boat below, or a selection of my best images over the regatta.
2017 Australian Yachting Championships
Series Results [IRC] for DivA up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|IVB1997
|TEAM BEAU GESTE
|Karl Kwok
| 6.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|18889
|NINE DRAGONS
|Bob Cox
| 14.5
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.5
| 3.0
| [4.0]
|3
|
|52566
|ALIVE
|Duncan Hine
| 16.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [5.0]
| 2.5
| 2.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|8338
|SHOWTIME
|Campbell Letchford
| 25.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| [6.0]
|5
|
|6952
|CELESTIAL
|Sam Haynes
| 28.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| [7.0]
| 2.0
|6
|
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
| 31.0
| [7.0]
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
|7
|
|A5
|YEAH BABY
|Lindsay Stead
| 37.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| [7.0]
Series Results [IRC] for DivB up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|12450
|BUSHRANGER
|Gerry Hatton
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|6081
|NEXT
|Phil Tomkins
| 18.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.5
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
|3
|
|7722
|JUSTADASH
|Philip Dash
| 19.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| [7.0]
| 4.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|MH20
|PHILOSOPHERS
|Peter Sorensen
| 19.5
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 3.5
| 3.0
| [4.0]
| 2.0
| 3.0
|5
|
|AUS6133
|FOREIGN AFFAIR
|Matt Wilkinson
| 22.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
| 5.0
|6
|
|5915
|STORMAWAY
|Stening Gunn
| 31.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| [6.0]
| 5.0
| 4.0
|7
|
|6807
|NEAT ENGINEERING
|John Anet
| 40.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| [7.0]
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivB up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|A169
|NAUTICAL CIRCLE
|Robin Shaw
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| [3.0]
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|AUS6133
|FOREIGN AFFAIR
|Matt Wilkinson
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| [3.0]
| 2.0
|3
|
|6807
|NEAT ENGINEERING
|John Anet
| 14.0
| [4.0]
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|SB445
|LUNACY
|Chris McSorley
| 23.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| [5.0R]
Series Results [ORCi] for DivA up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|52566
|ALIVE
|Duncan Hine
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
|2
|
|IVB1997
|TEAM BEAU GESTE
|Karl Kwok
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
|3
|
|6952
|CELESTIAL
|Sam Haynes
| 21.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [5.0]
| 3.0
|4
|3.0S
|8338
|SHOWTIME
|Campbell Letchford
| 24.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [5.0]
|5
|
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
| 24.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
Series Results [ORCi] for DivB up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|12450
|BUSHRANGER
|Gerry Hatton
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|1.0S
|7722
|JUSTADASH
|Philip Dash
| 14.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| [3.0]
| 2.0
|3
|
|MH20
|PHILOSOPHERS
|Peter Sorensen
| 14.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| [3.0]
