Australian Yachting Championships - Overall report

by Nic Douglass today at 4:37 amWhile there was a small fleet of 16 boats, congratulations must be given to all who took part in putting on a great spectacle of racing from Thursday in big southerly breezes, through to yesterday in a slowly building Easterly. The Race Committee and organisers did a great job to get in all but one of the scheduled races given the weather outlook at the start of the regatta.





Beau Geste Racing again sailed a near impeccable regatta, kudos to the team who continue to set the bar in Australian waters in the Australian Yachting Championship. Bushranger were also excited to take their first win after a large investment, both time and money, in the past twelve months, nice to see hard work paying off.



Check out some of the action from the final day in my live coverage of the final race start sequences from on board the start boat below, or a selection of my best images over the regatta.









My next event will be the Sail Port Stephens regatta, brought to you by Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance.



Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 IVB1997 TEAM BEAU GESTE Karl Kwok 6.0 [2.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 18889 NINE DRAGONS Bob Cox 14.5 1.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 2.5 3.0 [4.0] 3 52566 ALIVE Duncan Hine 16.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 [5.0] 2.5 2.0 3.0 4 8338 SHOWTIME Campbell Letchford 25.0 4.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 5.0 [6.0] 5 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 28.0 6.0 6.0 7.0 3.0 4.0 [7.0] 2.0 6 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 31.0 [7.0] 5.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 7 A5 YEAH BABY Lindsay Stead 37.0 5.0 7.0 5.0 7.0 7.0 6.0 [7.0]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 12450 BUSHRANGER Gerry Hatton 8.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0 1.0 2 6081 NEXT Phil Tomkins 18.5 3.0 3.0 3.5 5.0 1.0 3.0 [6.0] 3 7722 JUSTADASH Philip Dash 19.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 2.0 [7.0] 4.0 2.0 4 MH20 PHILOSOPHERS Peter Sorensen 19.5 4.0 4.0 3.5 3.0 [4.0] 2.0 3.0 5 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 22.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 6.0 3.0 [6.0] 5.0 6 5915 STORMAWAY Stening Gunn 31.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 4.0 [6.0] 5.0 4.0 7 6807 NEAT ENGINEERING John Anet 40.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 5.0 7.0 [7.0]

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 A169 NAUTICAL CIRCLE Robin Shaw 9.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 [3.0] 1.0 2.0 1.0 2 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 10.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 [3.0] 2.0 3 6807 NEAT ENGINEERING John Anet 14.0 [4.0] 3.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 4 SB445 LUNACY Chris McSorley 23.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 [5.0R]

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 52566 ALIVE Duncan Hine 8.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 [2.0] 2 IVB1997 TEAM BEAU GESTE Karl Kwok 9.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0 3 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 21.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 [5.0] 3.0 4 3.0S 8338 SHOWTIME Campbell Letchford 24.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 [5.0] 5 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 24.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 [5.0] 4.0 3.0 4.0





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 12450 BUSHRANGER Gerry Hatton 6.0 1.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 1.0S 7722 JUSTADASH Philip Dash 14.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 [3.0] 2.0 3 MH20 PHILOSOPHERS Peter Sorensen 14.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 [3.0]

