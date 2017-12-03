Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Australian Yachting Championship 2018 - Entries reach double figures

by Australian Sailing today at 7:46 am
2018 Australian Yachting Championships first entrant Wicked from Victoria Australian Sailing
Entries for Australia’s Premier Keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championships, are open with a swag of boats signing up across IRC, ORC and ORCi divisions for the 2018 edition of the race to be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from 19-21 January.

Mike Welsh’s Beneteau First 40, Wicked was the first entry received with the highly decorated Victorian entrant looking forward to the Championships to complement their busy season of racing.

Since being purchased in 2008, Wicked has finished second overall in the 2009 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and competed in the ORCV Melbourne to Stanley, Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race, Hamilton Island Race Week and the Adelaide to Port Lincoln with consistent results.

“Wicked’s first major focus after being purchased was the 2009 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, where we placed second overall behind sister ship Two True,” Mike’s son, Mark said. “The race proved to be almost ideal for the Beneteau First 40 and it was an extremely close tussle between the two of us for most of the race, but ultimately their decision to acquire a Code 0, which we did not have at the time, proved to be a major factor.”

The father-son Welsh duo are regular faces at Sandringham Yacht Club with a number of Club Champion trophies in the cabinet, and alongside their long-term regular crew, are prepared and eager to contest the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship.

“We are pretty excited for the opportunity to participate in the Australian Yachting Championship because it is focussed around the type of sailing we love, and it is being hosted at our home Club,” Mark said.

Wicked is the first entrant for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship © Australian Sailing
Wicked is the first entrant for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship © Australian Sailing



In preparation for the Championships, Wicked will be racing in the Sandringham Yacht Club Winter and Summer Series as well as the ORCV Melbourne to Stanley Race in November with the crew out to maintain a consistent scorecard following mixed results so far in 2017.

“We have had an interesting year that started with finishing 25th overall and fourth in our division in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart and placed third in IRC 1 at the Club Championships behind the well campaigned J111, Joust and sister-ship, Bandit, who are both expected to compete in the Yachting Championships,” Mark said.

The philosophy on-board Wicked is; race hard, but have fun at the same time.

“Keelboat racing offers the opportunity to compete as a team, and despite a variety of backgrounds; Team Wicked come together as a strong unit with a common love of sailing,” Mark said.

“While we push each other hard whilst racing, we also enjoy a lot of laughs on and off water, like an extended family. Keelboat racing also provides the challenge of ocean racing, both locally in Bass Strait but also interstate in challenging events such as the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and Adelaide to Port Lincoln, all the while enjoying some time cruising to and from the destinations.”

Alongside Wicked, a strong contingent of Victorian boats have also registered for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship including; A Cunning Plan (Jon Lechte), Doesn’t Matter (Jade Cole), Jazz Player (Matt Lawrence), Joust (Rod Warren), More Noise (Jason Close), Nutcracker II (Rob Davis and Andy Baker), Phoenix (Alex Tseberg), Playlist (Mather Powell), Scarlet Runner (Robert Date), Sierra Chainsaw (Mel, Andrew and Patrick Mollison) and White Noise (Daniel Edwards).

The 2018 Australian Yachting Championship will be held in conjunction with the 2018 Sandringham Yacht Club Regatta, which will include various other handicap series.

Competitor Quick Links

· Enter Now
· Current Entries
· Race Documents
· Venue

Hall Spars - BattenGiacomo Yacht SaleBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Remembering Vale Kirby O'Brien
The J24 Class in Australia and Melbourne in particular have lost one of our dearest members. The J24 Class in Australia and Melbourne in particular have lost one of our dearest members. Kirby came to us around 2008 and quickly realised a love of sailing, crewing with Mike Lewenhagen and then chartering his boat when he went overseas, a gutsy move as she was still very new to sailing.
Posted on 29 Jul James Badenach's team wins the Gertrude Cup 2017
Whilst the winners received great appreciation from their rivals, there were 3 rowdy cheers for Grieg City Academy YC. A southwesterly gradient breeze built during the day, peaking at 20 knots, with the wind oscillating 20 degrees, producing a shifty race course in the Central Solent.
Posted on 27 Jul 2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open
Entries are now open for 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.
Posted on 27 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Day 4
The Royal Yacht Squadron Team, skippered by Bruce Huber, is third for the regatta, and sailing well. At midday the fleet was towed out to Hill Head, in anticipation of wind, and soon after arrival in the race area, a fresh breeze rapidly kicked in from the southwest delivering classic Solent sea breeze conditions.
Posted on 26 Jul The Gertrude Cup – Classic Solent racing conditions on Day 3
Three races were held in medium to heavy airs for the third day of the Etchells invitational regatta. In a shifty northerly breeze, a significant tide built during the day, and by mid-afternoon the wind speed had piped up to 20 knots.
Posted on 24 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Preview
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world. The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Graham Bailey is Dragon Edinburgh Cup Champion
Going into the day, four boats were in contention to claim the Edinburgh Cup, which was first raced for off Cowes Yet again the wind was incredibly shifty and ranging anywhere between six and 16 knots. The tide was taking the teams across the line and it took three attempts to get them underway.
Posted on 15 Jul Snakes and ladders on Day 3 of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup
As they set off, the competitors found that the forecast north-westerly was instead an extremely shifty south-easterly Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 Provezza Dragon with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, had had a disastrous race four and went into the day in fourth place on 31 points.
Posted on 14 Jul J/80 World Championship – Day 4 – Brezellec Reels in Tabares
Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.
Posted on 14 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy