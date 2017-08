Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Championship – Preview

Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Championship John Burgess Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Championship John Burgess

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156495

by John Burgess today at 1:08 pmTrailable Yachts and Sports Boats from all over Australia are expected to attend this annual event, which is rotated around the eastern seaboard states on an annual basis. The 2016 Championship was conducted at Airlie Beach QLD and the 2018 Championship will be in Victoria.The Championship will be sailed in two divisions, with a division for Trailable Yachts and a division for Sports Boats. The regatta will be governed by the Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Rule, and all boats must have a current CBH rating to enter the event.Australian Sailing is the custodian of this Rule.The Notice of Race and Entry Form are available on the PKSC website , and the Sailing Instructions will be available at PKSC or, on the website on September 23rd 2017.