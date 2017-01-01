Please select your home edition
Australian Sailing confirms Iain Murray joining in Performance role

by Australian Sailing today at 5:10 am
Iain Murray and Andrew Palfrey (AUS) line up a mark in the Star class at the Qingdao Olympics. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM will joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs.

Widely recognised for his achievements, Iain’s experience from the 2008 Olympic Games, multiple World and Australian Championships and consecutive 18ft Skiff titles will serve the Team well. He is a respected tactician and boat designer who, many decades after his first Australian Championship win in 1973, continues to compete, most recently at Hamilton Island Race Week.

Iain has a long connection with the America’s Cup serving as Regatta Director for the 34th and 35th America’s Cup campaigns in 2013 and 2017 respectively and was CEO of America’s Cup Race Management. In the 1983 America’s Cup challenge at Newport, he sailed on Syd Fischer’s Advance and in 1987 co-designed and skippered Kookaburra in their campaign against Dennis Connor’s Stars and Stripes off Fremantle.

On his announcement, Iain said, “For many years, I have been involved with sailing in Australia and it is a privilege to join with the Australian Sailing Team and the athletes in our Performance programs around the country.

“There are strong foundations to build on as we head towards Tokyo 2020 and I look forward to working with the athletes, coaches and management as we collectively grow our programs for the future”, Iain said.

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen said, “We are pleased to welcome Iain back to Australian Sailing, he has been involved with us over the years, both on and off the water, and it is great to have him leading our Performance program.

“Iain is one of the few people in the world who has been involved in every dimension the sport has to offer.

“He is recognised for his design and achievements in 18ft skiffs, is an Olympian and multiple World and Australian Champion. His connection with the America’s Cup includes as skipper, he has twice held the role of Regatta Director and hosted the Competitors Forum.

“Over many years, he has had enormous success in ocean racing including as tactician of Wild Oats XI with multiple overall wins in Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

“Iain has had an expansive sailing career and remains passionately committed to not only his own pursuits, but the development of others. We are fortunate to have him join us”, Matt added.

Iain formally commences with Australian Sailing on Wednesday 4 October after competing in the 2017 Etchells World Championship in San Francisco. Prior to his departure he will be meeting with key Performance staff at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Sydney.

