Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

Australian Sailing Hall of Fame nominations now open

by Jane Gordon today at 5:00 am
Matt Allen Australian Sailing President Jane Gordon
Nominations are now open for the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame initiative, which was announced late last year by Australian Sailing, is being established in collaboration with the Australian National Maritime Museum. Nominations for the inaugural induction are being accepted until 5pm Friday 16 June 2017.

“This important initiative will recognize the greats of our sport – those who have inspired many, and contributed so much, to make our sport what it is today,” said Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen. “Sailing has a long and wonderful history in our country, and has been responsible for some of the most iconic sporting moments Australia has ever seen. Recognising those who have been part of this history and acknowledging their contribution is at the heart of the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame. “

Nominations are being sought in two categories – in the sailor or athlete category; and in the general category which will recognise those who have played a critical supporting role such as an official, coach or similar.

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame is being established in partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum, Australia’s home for maritime history.

“Our waterways and oceans are central to the Australian way of life and Australian sailors are considered to be among the best in the world,” said Australian National Maritime Museum Director Kevin Sumption. “The Museum is delighted to be partnering with Australian Sailing on establishing the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame to ensure that those who have put Australian sailing on the world stage, are duly recognised and celebrated. I personally will be very excited to see the nominations roll in”.

Nominations will be considered by a highly regarded Selection Panel, which will be chaired by David Tillett AM. Mr Tillett has served as Chairman of the Jury at numerous Olympic Games and America’s Cup events, in addition to serving on the World Sailing Council and Australian Sailing Board. He will be joined on the Selection Panel by Amanda Lulham, Michael Spies, Greg Johns, David Staley, Matt Allen (representing the Australian Sailing Board) and Kevin Sumption (representing the Australian National Maritime Museum).

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame will recognize those with the highest achievements in the sport. In its infancy, the Hall of Fame will be in ‘catch up’ mode and a phased approach to inducting nominees will be applied.

Full nomination details, including the criteria, background information and nomination forms can be found here.

Nominations for the 2017 inaugural induction will be accepted until Friday 16 June.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

RC44 PRO earns his bucks on snakes and ladders opening day
Sotogrande, Spain laid on a tricky first day of the 2017 RC44 Championship. Sotogrande, Spain laid on a tricky first day of the 2017 RC44 Championship. Nonetheless Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio read his crystal ball well enough to stage four races on this course which uniquely has Europe, Gibraltar and North Africa as a backdrop.
Posted today at 3:57 am North Sails - 60 years of sailmaking - 1986 12 Metre Worlds
In early 1986, a series of races were held off of Fremantle as a precursor to the 1987 America’s Cup. In early 1986, a series of races were held off of Fremantle as a precursor to the 1987 America’s Cup. Dubbed the 12 Metre World Championship, a dozen syndicates competed in what they considered a “shakedown series” to test their boats against the competition. Some of the teams had new builds, their first development boats.
Posted on 27 Apr Heiner's consistency pays dividends in Sailing World Cup Hyères
Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn. Out of the 534 racers from 52 nations, racing across the ten Olympic events, Foiling Formula Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn.
Posted on 27 Apr The world of sailing comes to Antigua Sailing Week
A staggering number of sailors from worldwide are descending on the Caribbean Antigua island to celebrate 50th edition. About 1,500 competitors from 32 countries will enjoy five days of world class racing, preceded by the Guadeloupe to Antigua Race and the Peters and May Round Antigua Race.
Posted on 27 Apr New faces in town with RC44 Sotogrande Cup set to begin
This event follows from last season's RC44 World Championship also held off this magnificent development Of the eight teams competing off Sotogrande, favourite is Igor Lah's Team CEEREF. Not only is the cockpit on the Slovenian RC44 adorned with the overall championship leader's 'golden wheels', but Lah's team also won the World Championship here in 2016.
Posted on 26 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr GC32 Racing Tour Owner-Driver Championship heats up
Unique aspect of GC32 is that compared to other foiling catamarans, it is simpler to sail and logistically easier to run Team Argo is sailing with the same crew as it had for February’s GC32 Championship in Oman, including leading American Moth and big boat sailor Anthony Kotoun and British former Olympic and America’s Cup sailor Alister Richardson.
Posted on 26 Apr RORC Season's Points Championship and Cervantes Trophy Race preview
Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. While this year the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race is the showcase event, there are fourteen testing races that make up the championship, and every race has its own coveted prize for the overall winner and for class honours.
Posted on 26 Apr Biggest Round the World Ocean Race returns to Liverpool
The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with start and finish of this unique global challenge The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with the start and finish of this unique global challenge moving from the capital back to the River Mersey on the tenth anniversary of its last partnership with the region.
Posted on 26 Apr 2018 BVI Spring Regatta adds new race to Sailing Festival
On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. The week of March 27 - April 1 will offer the unique opportunity to race under a full moon. With that illumination, we will run the inaugural 'Full Moon Race, 64 Islands ~One Brilliant Night'.
Posted on 26 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy