Australian Sailing Awards to recognise diverse achievements

2016 Aus Sailing Award winners Lisa Darmanin and Tom Burton with Aus Sailing President Matt Allen and VP Sarah Kenny Andrea Francolini 2016 Aus Sailing Award winners Lisa Darmanin and Tom Burton with Aus Sailing President Matt Allen and VP Sarah Kenny Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158061