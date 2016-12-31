Please select your home edition
Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania

by John Byrne today at 12:15 pm
Tahlia Bulstrode – Sail Number 6266 – Australian Sabot Championship start John Byrne
Move over Sydney to Hobart super-maxis, you have had your turn! This week as the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania has finished hosting the finish of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, its attention turns to the other end of the scale!

The Australian Championship for the Sabot Class dinghy is now being conducted by the Royal Club.
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots. Certainly LOYAL’s skipper, Tom Slingsby who won the gold medal for Australia in London in the Laser dinghy class started in Sabots.

Slingsby then went on to be tactician for Oracle Team USA when it won the Americas Cup in the 72 feet foiling catamarans in San Francisco in 2013 defeating Team New Zealand from 1-8 down.
Appropriately, America’s Cup match racing one on one tactics will come to the fore in the Sabot championships when the last two heats are conducted on Wednesday.

The Townsville Sailing Club’s entry “It’s a Menace” skippered by Tahlia Bulstrode is sure to be using America’s Cup tactics as Bulstrode leads the point score from the Southern New South Wales entry “Speed Demon” skippered by Brin Liddell. Bulstrode has an eight point advantage over Liddell but with two heats on the last day and a 50 boat fleet, that lead can evaporate.

Both these two have a 20 point buffer to third place so it will come down to where these two finish relative to each other in the two heats on the last day. Bulstrode should only need finish each race within three places or beat Liddell for Bulstrode to bring the trophy back to Townsville.

Strand Sailing Ambassador John Byrne said, “We have four Sabots representing us at the championships and it is great to see Tahlia being rewarded for all the hard work her father Marcus and her have put into their sailing. However, Strand Sailing contributes much more than just sailing skills to these youth. The life skills and camaraderie they acquire from their time at the Club, both on and off the water, makes them a delight to watch and is a major part of their enjoyment at the Club.”
