Festival of Sails 2017

Australian Finn Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography

by Warwick Crossman today at 3:02 pm
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships
Racing moved back into Pittwater for day three of the Australian Finn Dinghy Championships hosted by the Royal Motor Yacht Club (Broken Bay), where relatively flat water and a fresh south-east breeze made for near perfect conditions.

With so many sails sporting British or Australian flags the casual observer could be forgiven for thinking there was some kind of colonial uprising taking place on the water. Although that wasn't the case it didn't stop British sailor Ed Wright (GBR-11) quashing his competition in the first race with a 'tour de force' performance, leading at every mark.

Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman


Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman


Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman


Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman


Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman
Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Finn Dinghy Championships © Warwick Crossman

