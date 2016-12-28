Australian Etchells Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography

Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC Warwick Crossman Image © Dinghy Fever Photography - 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC Warwick Crossman

by Warwick Crossman today at 12:50 pm

































Fortunately for us we only needed to be out there long enough to see some racing and capture a few images. A left over swell from the previous days, light winds and very high humidity made for less than ideal spectating conditions. At least we had the option of motoring around to create a little more apparent breeze. Not so the race committee, which did a superb job. They didn't have that option and it must have been a long day for them rolling around on an anchor.



Please click here to see all the images.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151137