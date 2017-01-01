Please select your home edition
Southern Spars

Australian 470 Nationals wrap

by Nic Douglass today at 2:06 pm
Australian 470 Nationals wrap © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
I took part in the 470 Nationals over the weekend, sailing with my Dad. We were not as prepared as the coached squad of nine boats, but we were keen.

Dad was possibly double the age of any other sailor, and had never crewed, and I had not been on a 470 for five years. We were seriously under done, but we were on site to support the class that continually gives back to Australian Sailing.

I have to say that I was seriously impressed by the quality of the squad from around Australia that were taking part to push the winners in the Men's, silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, and Australian Olympic representative Carrie Smith, with stand in crew, Amelia Catt in the women's.

I caught up with both the men and female winning skippers, and gave Emma Baillie, a crew from the Queensland Academy of Sport the chance to interview me (as promised).

Thanks to all for having us, for the camaraderie, and the tips all weekend. My boat is still for sale, and I have to say she performed brilliantly this weekend keeping us in touch even when we were so under prepared.

