Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Australian 18 Footers Sailing Season – A month to go

by Frank Quealey today at 2:10 pm
Smeg and Peroni – Australian 18 Footers Championship Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
With less than a month to go till the start of the Australian 18 Footers sailing season, the excitement is building for another big summer of racing.

The 2017/18 racing season will see changes to the racing formats, some new teams and sponsors and in March the Australian/New Zealand rivalry will be hot.

Racing kicks off on Sunday October 8 with the first race of the Spring Championship. A seven race series of three buoys racing. Then it is straight into the NSW Championship. This five race series will run from November through to January with three weeks off for Christmas.

The Australian Championship starts on January 21, 2018 and will see the fleet completing two races a day. Smeg bowman Mike McKensey is looking forward to the introduction of more racing. 'It is a great chance to get some more racing practice in before the JJ Giltinan starts in March,' he said.

The JJ Giltinan Championship runs from March 2 to 11 and will see a fleet of international teams try to steal the trophy from the Australians. The New Zealand team of Yamaha will be leading the charge with some unfinished business from the last two JJ Giltinan Championships. Some unfortunate circumstances has seen Dave McDiarmid's team finish second for the last two years.

This year's 18 Footers racing season will be filled with great action and plenty of spectacular capsizes.

Line 7 – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Line 7 – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au


Ilve – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Ilve – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au


De'Longhi – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
De'Longhi – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au


The Kitchen Maker – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
The Kitchen Maker – Australian 18 Footers Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 26, Race 1 – Waiting on a wind angle
Visit Seattle continues to lead maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third After days of beating upwind around the edge of the South Atlantic High, many of the teams have finally experienced a favourable change in wind angle. The reduction in the heel of the boat is not only more comfortable but means the potential for greater boat speeds.
Posted today at 2:39 pm Oceanis – 2018 set to be a prolific year
Alongside the new Oceanis51.1, Beneteau announced four new Oceanises to satisfy a broad range of aspirations this autumn While the new Oceanis 55.1 rounds off the large cruiser offer with chic comfort, the small Oceanises have been given a boost with a performance version that will satisfy the expectations of sailors looking for speed and sensations.
Posted today at 12:56 pm Change of scenery changes fortunes on Day 3 of NYYC Invitational Cup
Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in the overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats clumped in fourth to ninth.
Posted today at 6:56 am Battle lines drawn at Day 1 of the Rolex Big Boat Series
While it’s tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it’s possible to lose the series right away While it’s tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it’s possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017), which is being hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on San Francisco Bay’s wind- and tide-riven waters.
Posted today at 6:31 am Nominations now open for the 2017 Australian Sailing Awards
The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years.
Posted today at 5:41 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Tough fight for podium
The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. Clients of North Sails sailed extremely well, winning six of seven classes and claiming 16 of 21 podium positions.
Posted today at 4:36 am Audi J/70 World Championship - A magnificent start
The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.
Posted today at 4:19 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Day 1 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – Action photo gallery by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy