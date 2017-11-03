Please select your home edition
Edition
Nebo 728x90 2

Australia II to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame

by Megan McKay today at 2:36 am
The team of Australia II celebrate at a media conference post victory. Sally Samins
One of Australia’s most iconic sporting moments, the victory of Australia II in the 1983 America’s Cup, will be honoured in the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week. The team of Australia II, including the sailing team and the design and executive teams (full list below) will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame at the inaugural induction ceremony on Friday 3 November in Sydney.

According to the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Selection Panel, “the achievement of the Australia II team in winning the America’s Cup in 1983 was one of the most remarkable feats in Australian sporting history.”

Australia II captured the hearts of a nation when it won the America’s Cup in 1983, breaking Americas’ 132-year winning streak in sport’s oldest trophy.

The America’s Cup fascinated the Australian sailing community for 20 years before it was finally won. Up until 1962, Britain and Canada were the only two nations to challenge for the Cup.

In 1962 an Australian syndicate from the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron challenged the Americans for the first time. Led by Sir Frank Packer, the challenge by Gretel was unsuccessful, but the Australians became the first challengers to win an America’s Cup match race against the Americans since 1934.

The Australians then challenged with Dame Pattie in 1967, Gretel II in 1970, Southern Cross in 1974, and Australia in 1977 and 1980.

Then, in 1983, Australia challenged with their best-prepared syndicate ever, Australia II. Owned and built by a syndicate of Western Australians headed by businessman Alan Bond, the Australians were determined to bring home the ‘Auld Mug’.

The designer of Australia II, Ben Lexcen, had conceived a winged keel that had out-performed conventional keels in secret testing in the Netherlands. The yacht was built in Cottesloe, Western Australia by boatbuilder Steve Ward.

Lexcen’s winged keel was at the centre of huge controversy. Upon arrival in Newport, Rhode Island, the keel was hidden from view with tarpaulin ‘modesty skirts’ that were draped over the side of the boat each day before it was lifted in or out of the water. The design was protested by the Americans, but ultimately the ‘off-water’ psychological battle was won by the Aussies and they were given the all-clear to race.

Skippered by John Bertrand, the crew of Australia II displayed a ‘never-say-die’ attitude when they came back from being one - three down in the best of seven race series. The Aussies fought their way back to take the competition to the seventh and final race.

The final race proved a real wrestle. The American boat Liberty led from the start, until being overtaken on the last downwind leg by Australia II. During the final windward leg the team aboard Australia II tacked many times to defend their precious lead. At 5.21pm on September 26, Australia II crossed the line to win the America’s Cup, taking the Auld Mug in an historic four - three win.

’You captured the imagination of the people the world over,’ said American President Ronald Reagan, as he congratulated the Australia II crew on a visit to the White House two days after the race. “You have shown us the stuff of which Australians are made.”

The Australia II team which won the 1983 America’s Cup was responsible for one of the greatest, most memorable moments in Australia’s sporting history.

The Team of Australia II

Sailors:

• John Bertrand AO (skipper),
• Colin Beashel OAM
• Will Baillieu OAM
• Peter Costello OAM
• Damian Fewster OAM
• Ken Judge OAM
• Skip Lissiman OAM
• John Longley AM
• Brian Richardson OAM
• Phil Smidmore OAM
• Grant Simmer OAM
• Hugh Treharne OAM

Reserves:

• Rob Brown OAM
• Sir James Hardy OBE
• Scott McAllister OAM

Syndicate Chairman:

• Alan Bond

Syndicate Executive Director:

• Warren Jones AM

Designer:

• Ben Lexcen AM

Coach:

• Mike Fletcher AM

Australia II is currently on display in Fremantle at the Western Australian Maritime Museum. A ‘one-third’ model of the boat is also on display at the Australian Maritime Museum in Sydney. Further information on the boat is available at here.

Seven Hall of Famers will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this Friday, 3 November 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney.
Nebo 660x82 4Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82PredictWind.com 2014

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - The best of SHK Scallywag's David Witt from Leg 1
Top 18fter skipper and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. Top 18fter and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. He provides a much needed lift to the way too serious Volvo Ocean Race as the Hong Kong backed entry SKH Scallywag made her way through the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Lisbon and the start of Leg 2.
Posted today at 1:12 am Lift Machine
Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on apparent wind machines Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on and drive quite a few apparent wind machines. They are fantastic fun, as we all know. Some of them had grooves about as wide as the one on an LP, if you’re old enough to remember what the heck they were. It meant that if you were off your game, then your performance slipped....
Posted today at 1:00 am Kiwis win China Cup International Regatta at their third attempt
Mainsheet man Andy Maloney had said the previous day that Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand was feeling confident The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle between the defending champion Vanhang Longcheer and the America’s Cup winners, along with some other hot contenders that included My Side from South Africa and Team Hollywood from Australia.
Posted on 29 Oct Grand comeback of SYC Shanghai Cup – Denmark leads on Day 1
The event started with a prestigious opening ceremony held on the main stage of the public area at the Bund. An intense competition among 12 teams with 24 world-class sailors from 10 countries and regions was launched on the racing area from Gongping Road Ferry Pier to Yangtze River Pier on Huangpu River, with about 1.5 km length.
Posted on 29 Oct Don Calvert’s Intrigue wins Combined Club Long Pennant Race
Calvert showed initiative at the start, in two knots of breeze, electing to start to leeward of the fleet in clear air. After two-sail reach down the river,Intrigue was thus among the first boats to pick up the freshening sea-breeze between Blackman’s Bay and the Iron Pot, then enjoying a fast spinnaker run back from Betsey Island in a 15-20 knots sea-breeze.
Posted on 29 Oct 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – De'Longhi wins Race 4
The breeze brought with it some great racing and resulted in victory for the experienced De'Longhi crew De'Longhi's team grabbed the race lead on the second windward leg of the three lap race and withstood a strong challenge from Triple M (James Ward, Adam Gillson, Huon Oliver) to take victory by 18s.
Posted on 29 Oct Clipper Round the World - PSP Logistics arrives into Cape Town
24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este 24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este, including an unscheduled return to Uruguay after sustaining severe damage from a collision with a whale, the PSP Logistics team has made its long-awaited arrival into Cape Town tonight.
Posted on 29 Oct Région Normandie Junior Senior by Enernex wins the TJV prologue
Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8-18 knots under ever-changing skies. The wind could not make up its mind but the fans massed on the docks of the Bassin de l’Eure were sure: the prologue of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8 to 18 knots under ever-changing skies.
Posted on 29 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - So close, yet so far!
For last 24 hours of 1,700nm leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle After an epic battle, Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Alicante to Lisbon came to a close. For the last 24 hours of the 1,700 nautical mile leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle, of which the outcome was impossible to predict until the final moments. It was give and take all the way into Lisbon for both teams
Posted on 29 Oct Team Brunel sixth in first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race
Team Brunel finished Saturday the 28th of October as sixth in the first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel finished Saturday the 28th of October as sixth in the first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. Until the finish line it was a tight battle with Turn the Tide on Plastic. But Team Brunel managed to keep them behind.
Posted on 29 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy