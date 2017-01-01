Aussies medal in Laser and 49er at 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week

Matt Wearn - Aarhus Sailing World Championship Test Event 2017 Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge Matt Wearn - Aarhus Sailing World Championship Test Event 2017 Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge

by Megan McKay today at 6:01 amLeading the way for the Aussies were our Laser sailors. Matt Wearn took the Gold in the Laser fleet, with Rio 2016 Gold Medallist, Tom Burton close behind in second place. Sailing in a south-westerly breeze of 11-15 knots, gusting up to 20 knots, the day proved challenging for the fleet.“It was a bit of a snakes and ladders kind of day,” said Wearn at the conclusion of racing. “Anything can happen in these conditions.“I’m really happy to finish off with the win. There’s a really wide range of conditions here in Aarhus– which really suits me.”“Finishing second overall was a nice way to get back into the Laser,” said Tom Burton at the end of the regatta. “I’m pretty happy with how I’m sailing - I’m comfortable back in the boat and I’m looking forward to the coming weeks and the world championships ahead.”Victoria’s Jeremy O’Connell finished the regatta in 13th overall, in a fleet of 62 boats.In the 49er class, brothers Sam and Will Phillips of Victoria took the Silver medal, just ahead of West Australia’s David Gilmour and Queensland’s Joel Turner in the bronze medal position. The Austrian team of Bildstein and Hussl won the 49er event.“We were in the lead going into today,” said Sam Phillips. “Our first two races went quite well and we had a two point lead going into the last race. Unfortunately in the last race we slipped back in the field and the Austrians were able to take the regatta.”“However, we’re happy with how we’re sailing and we’re very comfortable going into the worlds,” said Will Phillips.Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson of Western Australia finished in 13th overall.In the 49erFX. Victoria’s Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly finished just outside the medals in fourth place. They were the best placed Aussies, with Amelia Stabback and Ella Clark in sixth place, Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis in 10th position and Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark in 12th“We got some good points out of the final day,” said Lloyd. “We haven’t raced like this before. It was great practice going into the worlds in a couple of weeks.”In the 470 Women’s event, Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan finished their regatta in fifth place.It was a similar result for our Nacra 17 Rio Olympic Silver Medallists, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin. Unfortunately the Nacra fleet were unable to race their final medal races due to the new foiling boats being recalled by the manufacturer.In the Laser Radial, Rio Olympian Ashley Stoddart finished sixth overall. She was the best-placed Aussie with Elyse Ainsworth in 12th, Mara Stransky in 14th Marlena Berzins in 20th.In the Finn class, Rio Olympian Jake Lilley finished 10th overall in the Finn fleet. Jock Clavert finished 28th and Lewis Brake 30th.• Will and Sam Phillips (VIS) – AST: 1,1,1, 2, 3, 18, 12, 17, (29), 12, 5, 5, 3, 1, 2 – second overall• David Gilmour (WAIS) and Joel Turner (QAS) – ASS: (21), 4,13, 5, 5, 7, 9, 15, 1, 6, 19, 7, 5, 6, 1 – third overall• Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (WAIS) – ASS: 3, 7, 20, 16.6 (RDG), 16.6 (RDG), 3, 22, 20, (31), DNC, 8,13, 8 – 13th overall• Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (VIS) – ASS: 9, 3, 3, 3, 5, 10, 8, 5, 3, 10, (12), 8, 9, 6, 2 – fourth overall• Amelia Stabback (NSWIS) and Ella Clark (WAIS) – ASS: (14), 4, 11, 9, 6, 8, 7, 8, 10, 5, 9, 1, 3, 9, 8 – sixth overall• Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis (NSWIS) – ASS: 11, (16), 10, 5, 2, 9, 5, 14, 12, 3, 14, 12, 8, 10, 7 – 10th overall• Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark (WAIS) – ASS: 12, 9, 4, 17, (22 DNF), 22 DNC, 4, 12, 13, 11, 13, 5 – 12th overall• Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (NSWIS) – AST: 3, 10, 2, 4, 7, 1, 5, (12), 5, 8 – fifth overall• Jake Lilley (QAS) – AST: 1, 8, 6, 9, 15, 5, (24), 21, 19, 6, 12 – 10th overall• Jock Calvert (TIS) – ASS: 29, 24, 25, 30, 29, 24, (31 BFD), 26, 12, 22 – 28th• Lewis Brake (QAS) – CTS: 25, 26, (29), 24, 21, 29, 23, 29, 27, 26 – 30th overall• Matt Wearn (WAIS) – AST: 2, 3, 3, 3, (33), 6, 7, 13, 9, 10 – first overall• Tom Burton (NSWIS) – AST: 3, 2, 8, 1, 26, 4, 3, 12, (54), 6 – second overall• Jeremy O'Connell (VIS) – ASS: (39), 5, 25, 30, 37, 2, 9, 6, 3, - 13th overall• Ashley Stoddart (QAS) – AST: (17), 2, 5, 10, 7, 13, 11, 10, 12, 2 – sixth overall• Elyse Ainsworth (WAIS) – ASS: 16, 11, (20), 9, 2, 18, 3, 13, 17 – 12th overall• Mara Stransky (QAS) – ASS: 8, 17, 13, 12, 10, (29 UFD), 14, 11, 20 – 14th overall• Marlena Berzins (NSWIS) – ASS: 9, 19, 16, 20, (29 DNC), 29 DNC, 16, 19, 9, - 20th overall• Carrie Smith (WAIS) and Jaime Ryan (QAS) – ASS: 5, 9, 5, 3, 6, 1, (10), 9, 5, 6 – fifth overall