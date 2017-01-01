Aussies dominate opening day at Hempel Sailing World Champs Test Event
by World Sailing today at 3:34 am
The Australians claimed the top positions on the first day of the Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark.
Tom Burton (AUS) in Aarhus - Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event - Aarhus 2017 © Jesus Renedo http://www.sailingstock.com
Day one of the Test Event began with clear skies and low wind speeds of around seven knots. The wind increased in the latter part of the day to 12 knots.
Races were scheduled to start at 1200 hours but due to the shortage of wind, races were delayed.
All ten Olympic classes managed to sail on the first day. The Finn class were last to arrive onshore, coming in at 1900 hours.
The Australians dominated in the Laser Class and claimed the top two spots. Tom Burton finished first followed by Matthew Wearn. Third position, overnight, belongs to Thomas Saunders (NZL).
Marit Bouwmeester (NED) finished in top position in the Laser Radial Class, with a perfect two points. Poland's, Agata Barwinska sits second and Maxime Jonker (NED) is in third place.
Italian Nacra 17 sailors Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti end the opening day in pole position and found the low wind conditions perfect for adapting to the new Foiling Nacra 17 boat.
'We had light to medium conditions with flat water, which was ideal for the Nacra boats. We are testing the new Foiling Nacra so these conditions help us adjust to the new boats easily,' commented Tita.
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL), second, and Jason Waterhouse
Lisa Darmanin (AUS), third, complete the Nacra 17 top three.
In the Men's 470, David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr (AUT) concluded the day with four points, putting them in first place. The French pair of Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion finished in second place, and Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar, of Turkey, are third.
Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) end day one with two points in the Women's 470, three points ahead of the Germans. Nadine Boehm and Ann-Christin Goliaß came second. Closely followed by Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL) who finish the day, third.
The 49er Class ended with William Phillips and Sam Phillips (AUS) in top spot after they won both of their races. The Danish pair, Joakim Salskov-Iversen and Markus Oliver Nielsen, finished second and Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela (CRO) third.
In the 49erFX, it is a Scandanavian top three of Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Denmark's, Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen claimed first place, two points ahead of Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengström (SWE). Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (NOR) finish the day third.
Jake Lilley was another Australian to leading the pack day one of the Test Event. The Finn sailor holds a one-point lead over the Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz. Alican Kaynar (TUR) sits third.
The men's RS:X concluded with Pawel Tarnowski (POL) first, Thomas Goyard (FRA) second and Piotr Myszka (POL) third.
In the women's RS:X, the Italian, Marta Maggetti claimed first position, followed by Lilian de Geus (NED), second, and Stefania Elfutina (RUS) third.
For more information visit event website
.
