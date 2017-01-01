Please select your home edition
Aussie secret weapon steers Emirates Team NZ to America’s Cup victory

by Australian Sailing today at 2:07 am
Olympian, World and Australian Champion, multihull specialist and proud Australian Glenn Ashby has lived up to his reputation as the ‘multihull-whisperer’ leading Emirates Team New Zealand to victory in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda this morning.

Heading into racing today, Emirates Team New Zealand were leading six - one in the first to seven battle with Oracle Team USA. Only one race was required and Emirates Team New Zealand have taken out one of the most prestigious titles in world sport in comprehensive style seven - one.

Ashby was one of the first multihull specialists to be hired by Emirates Team New Zealand and is only the third skipper for the team in 20 years. His extensive knowledge and accomplishments in multihulls proved a winning combination with New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling and for Ashby, the disappointment of the 2013 San Francisco campaign was a motivator towards success this year.

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen recently returned from Bermuda and said, “congratulations to Glenn and Emirates Team New Zealand on their historic win, a great achievement. From the outset, they set the pace for all of the crews in Bermuda and were quick and agile around the course, never wasting a moment on the water and ensuring they were at the top of their game.

“Glenn is an outstanding sailor, technically he has great instinct and during his career he has developed an unbelievable knack for getting the most out of the boat and his crew. He’s a fantastic bloke, someone who people want to be around and he certainly has been an inspiration to his team, on and off the water. We are all incredibly proud of what he’s achieved, as well as the whole team and our Kiwi neighbours.

“It has also been immensely gratifying for all of the Australian sailing community to watch Jimmy Spithill and the many Australians in his crew, who have done an amazing job. Across the whole America’s Cup campaign, there are so many Australians who have represented us on and off the water and deserve our praise and congratulations, the depth of knowledge and capacity of our Australian sailing community knows no bounds”, Matt added.

Olympic Silver medallist in 2008, 15 time World Champion across three multihull classes including eight in the A-class, 10 time Australian A Class champion and now dual America’s Cup winner – 2010 as head coach of BMW Oracle beating Alinghi and now as skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand against Oracle Team USA in Bermuda – for Glenn Ashby, that’s quite an achievement!
