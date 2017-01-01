Aussie sailors in the mix at Kiel Week as they line up for medal races
by Megan McKay today at 8:33 am
Australia’s sailors continue to impress in Europe as they compete in the Kiel Week regatta in Germany this week. Although early in the Olympic cycle, Australia is well-represented in three Olympic classes - the 49er, 470 Men and 470 Women, and our athletes are in strong positions heading into today’s medal races.
Australians duo David Gilmour and Joel Turner go into the Medal Race with a 20-point buffer © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour (WA) and Joel Turner (QLD) are in first place overall going into the medal race. The Aussies have built up a strong 20 point lead over the second placed Polish team, while Victoria’s Will and Sam Phillips are third overall. 23 nations are represented in the 49er class.
“We have 78 boats which is a huge fleet for 49ers,” said Gilmour. “It looks as though a lot of the good teams from last quad are continuing, but there have also been a lot of new teams doing well in earlier regattas this year.”
In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan also go into the medal race with an impressive lead of 18 points. The Aussies have recorded a sound scorecard with four wins; three seconds and a third place their worst result. The ‘up and coming’ crew of Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) are lying eighth overall going into the medal race.
In the 470 Women’s event, Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan go into the medal race in third place overall. The Aussie girls are 12 points off the first placed Polish crew, the eight points off the second placed German crew. Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries of Western Australia are in an impressive fifth place overall, while Dana Tavener and Katherine Shannon of NSW are 14th, and Shellee White and Emma Baillie of Queensland are 15th overall.
Meanwhile at the Para World Sailing Championships Australia’s Matthew Bugg goes into the medal race in second place overall in the 2.4mR class The Rio Silver Medallist is only one point behind leader, Heiko Kroger of Germany, with France’s Damien Seguin only a point behind in third place. Victoria’s Neil Patterson (VIC) sits in eighth overall.
Racing in all Olympic classes concludes on Sunday 25 June with medal races, while in the Para World Sailing Championship two races will be held. Approximately 4000 sailors from more than 60 nations are competing at Kiel Week.
Results:
470M
• Mat Belcher (QAS) and Will Ryan (QAS): 2, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1, (3), 2 – first
• Chris Charlwood (WAIS) and Joshua Dawson (NSWIS): 13, 3, 7, 7, 5, (16), 5, 6 – eighth
470W
• Carrie Smith (WAIS) and Jaime Ryan (NSWIS): 1, 5, (7), 7, 2, 4, 2, 3 – third
• Nia Jerwood (WAIS) and Monique De Vries (WAIS): 6, (9), 6, 5, 4, 6, 5, 1 – fifth
• Shellee White (QAS) and Emma Baillie (QAS): (18), 13, 14, 11, 13, 16, 17, 15 – 15th
• Dana Tavener (NSWIS) and Katherine Shannon (NSWIS): 16, 12, 10, (19 DNC), 11, 13, 14, 13 – 14th
49er
• David Gilmour (WA) and Joel Turner (QLD): 1, 4, 3, 1, (20), 2, 5, 4, 7, 6, 5, 5 – first
• Will and Sam Phillips (VIS): 2, 25, 12, 6, (36 DNC), 1, 1, 1, 6, 2, 10, 3 – third
2.4mR Para World Sailing Championship
• Matt Bugg (TAS): 5, (22), 3, 3, 1, 3, 5, 1 – second
• Neil Patterson (VIC): 6, 12, 9, 11, 8, 18, (21), 6 – eighth
