Aussie 49ers well-positioned going into final day at Europeans

by Megan McKay today at 6:56 am
Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner - 2017 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 European Championship © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy
Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are lying second overall going into the final day of racing at the 49er Europeans in Kiel, Germany. Despite three tough races for the Aussies overnight, they are only one point off the first-placed team from Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell.

“Today wasn’t a great day for us,” said Gilmour at the conclusion of racing overnight. “We had three average races. It was a stormy day with some very close racing and we just weren’t able to figure out the course as well as some other teams. However, we are still very happy with how we’ve been going.

“We have a windy day forecast for tomorrow and if we sail, I think you’re going to see some incredible medal racing!”

Other results for the Aussies in the fleet of 98 49ers include Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSW) in 19th place, Victoria’s Phillips brothers, Will and Sam, in 25th place and West Australians Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson in 33rd place. Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley of NSW are in 54th place.

Three medal races will be held in the 49er class overnight tonight.

In the 49erFX fleet of 68 boats, Victorian’s Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly of Victoria have moved up into 11th overall, after two top-ten finishes overnight. Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark of WA are in 19th place, Amelia Stabback of NSW and Ella Clark of WA are in 27th place and Haylee Outteridge and 2012 London Silver Medallist, Nina Curtis are 29th overall.

Meanwhile in the new Nacra 17 foiling class, Jason Waterhouse had his first day racing after an injury prevented him competing in the early days of competition. The Aussie Silver Medallists wowed the crow with a win in the first race, thanks to their superior upwind foiling technique. A good start was key to their success, and their upwind foiling pushed their average boat speed for the race to 1.1 knots faster than anyone else on the water.

“Jason got back on the boat for the first two races today and we were really happy with our speed,” said Lisa Darmanin at the conclusion of racing. “It’s been a great learning experience this week, and we’re optimistic that Jason will be good to go for the Aarhus test event next week.”

Waterhouse and Darmanin finished today’s first two races in first and 10th. Darmanin sailed with coach Darren Bundock in the final race of the day and they crossed the finish line in 12th place. Overall, the Aussies are placed 12th, which means they’re out of contention for tonight’s medal racing. They will now focus on the Aarhus Test Event.

In the C-Board (old type) of Nacra, Aussie crews hold down first and second place overall. Pip Pietromonaco (Victoria) and Conor Nicholas (WA) are leading the fleet, twelve points ahead of fellow Aussies Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland of NSW. Tayla Rietman of Victoria and Lachlan White of NSW are in 10th position overall. These crews are awaiting delivery of their foiling Nacras.

Medal races will be held tonight in the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 (foiling).

Australian Results:

Men’s Skiff - 49er

• David Gilmour (WAIS) and Joel Turner (QAS) – ASS: (8), 3, 5, 1, 6, 4, 1, 8, 3, 6, 2, 5, 9, 6, (14) – second overall
• Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSWIS and ASS): 1, 9, 7, 4, 5, 5, 18, (19), 14, 9, (UFD), 6, 19, 18, 12 – 19th overall
• Will and Sam Phillips (VIS) – AST: 9, 11, 15, 3, 2, 4, (17), (DPI), (DPI), 6, 22, 17, 3, (BFD), 3 – 25th overall
• Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (WAIS) – ASS: 14, 5, 9, 18, 4, 9, 12, 16, (19), 9, 10, (21), 10, 21, 13 – 33rd overall
• Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley (NSWIS) – ASS: 23, 22, 11, 14, (24), 18, 6, 3, 2, (33), 30, 27, 32, 26, 19 – 54th overall

Women’s Skiff – 49erFX

• Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (VIS) – ASS: 11, 13, 7, 2, 9, (18), 4, 9, 6, 3, (18), 17, 4, 11, 4, 6 – 11th overall
• Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark (WAIS) – ASS: 1, (15), 9, 10, 15, 9, 3, 3, 15, 8, (19), 16, 16, 12, 16, 18 – 19th overall
• Amelia Stabback (NSWIS) and Ella Clark (WAIS) – ASS : 5, 10, 19, 2, 7, 6, (21), 18, 16, 17, 5, 6, 2, (17), 12 – 27th overall
• Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis (NSWIS) – ASS: 4, 14, (16), 3, 12, 11, 7, 12, 8, 11, (BFD), 10, 14, 14, 4 – 29th overall

Mixed Multihull – Nacra17

• Jason Waterhouse/Darren Bundock and Lisa Darmanin (NSWIS) – AST: 19, 10, 8, 9, 15, (UFD), 5, 13, 15, 1, 10, 12 – 12th overall

C-Board Fleet

• Pip Pietromonaco (VIS) and Conor Nicholas (WAIS) – ASS: 2, 5, 1, 2, 2, (6), 2, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5, - first overall
• Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland (NSWIS) – ASS: 3, 1, 4, 4, 3, 1, 1, 7, 7, 4, 2, (8) - second overall
• Tayla Rietman and Lachlan White (CTS): 6, 6, 8, 10, 11, 10, (13), 12, 12, 12, 6, 9 – 10th overall
