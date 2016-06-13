Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Auric’s Quest’s entry for Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta

by Sail Paradise today at 12:11 pm
Fred Bestall’s Auric’s Quest, crowned Champion of the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, IRC Division Southport Yacht Club/Sail Paradise
Having sampled success in the most recent Sail Paradise Series on the Gold Coast, Southport Yacht Club’s Fred Bestall has already signalled his intention to go for the double – victory in both the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 series.

Bestall is the first Queenslander to enter both events with his impressive 46-footer, Auric’s Quest, a Nelson/Marek design that took top honours in Sail Paradise last January.

Now, with the inaugural 380-nautical mile Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta scheduled to start on January 2, and Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 just four days later, Bestall has decided to try for the double.

“I’m really looking forward to putting the yacht and crew to the test in both events,” Bestall said when lodging what was the first Queensland entry for Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s race from Pittwater. “It promises to be an exciting race, one that should suit Auric’s Quest.

“Bartercard Sail Paradise, which is hosted by our club, Southport Yacht Club, will then give us the chance to show crews from the south what hospitality we can deliver, and the wonderful sailing we enjoy here on the Gold Coast.”

The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta will be the longest offshore test Bestall and his crew have undertaken since the yacht was purchased some two years ago.

Auric’s Quest is currently en route north to Hamilton Island to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, which starts on Saturday.

The two events are presented jointly by Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Southport Yacht Club on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast - Venue for Sail Paradise 2012 © Southport Yacht Club/Sail Paradise
The Gold Coast - Venue for Sail Paradise 2012 © Southport Yacht Club/Sail Paradise

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Airlie Beach Race Week – A change of plan on Day 4
Both races were carefully chosen to allow for shortening of courses should the light breeze evaporate, as was expected. The Goat (NSW) has taken up residence at the top of the IRC Passage scoreboard. Ray ‘Hollywood’ Roberts is steering the Sydney 38 owned by Mitch Gordon.
Posted today at 11:33 am 70th Maria Island Race at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania – Preview
To mark the 70th anniversary to the Maria Island Race, the RYCT is planning a number of events leading up tothe start The Sydney Hobart was first sailed in 1945, the Maria Island Race two years later, and is a qualifier for the 628-nautical mile ocean classic.
Posted today at 10:31 am Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition
Public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina For the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport.
Posted today at 10:01 am New Caledonia Match Race - Overall
The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year!
Posted today at 7:39 am Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week
It come to light that there is bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.
Posted today at 5:26 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted today at 5:06 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - And they're off!
The fleet restarted fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with boats spread just over five minutes The fleet restarted the fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with the boats spread just over five minutes apart from front to back.
Posted today at 4:24 am Three races begin Half Ton Classics Cup but no runaway leaders
Just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger. Consistent sailing by Nigel Biggs on his newly-refurbished Checkmate XVIII put the British team at the top of the leaderboard of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale after a rain-soaked opening day. However, just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger.
Posted on 14 Aug Melges 32 World Championship – Countdown to the start
Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the ranking ot only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.
Posted on 14 Aug More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass
So many adventures, and so little time! At the Fastnet we covered action from the start, to the Volvo and the finish. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy