Auric’s Quest crowned 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champion

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 2:50 am
Fred Bestall’s Auric’s Quest, crowned Champion of the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, IRC Division. Bronwen Hemmings
Fred Bestall and crew on Auric’s Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions.

“We have had such a fantastic week, sailing with great competitors and fantastic crew, a big well done to Tristan Hamilton and crew on Electra for their competition throughout the week, you have definitely kept up the pace. We are very excited to return to the regatta next year and defend our title at the Bartercard Sail Paradise champions,” said Fred.

With entries from Sydney, Yamba, Brisbane, Noosa and of course the local Gold Coast entrants, the scene was set for some big show downs. David Chadkirk’s Cyclone won Performance Racing Division One, with Glenn Burrell’s Wildflower II a close second and Rod West’s Painkiller OP finishing in third place. Along with finishing 10th overall in the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport IRC Division Two, Painkiller has been crowned the 2017 overall Bartercard Sail Paradise Series Champion.

A view from above, the fourth and final day in the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. © Bronwen Hemmings
A view from above, the fourth and final day in the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. © Bronwen Hemmings



With only six points between the leaders in Performance Division Two, again very close racing was conducted. Graeme Fleming’s Ramble Tamble took top spot finishing the series in first place followed by John Ashton’s Are We There Yet in second and Barry Berg’s Bellamy in third. In another extremely close division, Benjamin Meakin and the crew from Peggy won the trailerable’s closely followed by Peter McKenzie’s Le Rossignol in second and David Keep’s Tonoa in third. Carlos Selby and crew from Pole Dancer took out the Cruising Division with David Levings KD Girl one point behind in second.

“What a fantastic regatta this has been, I would like to sincerely thank the skippers and crews for attending the event, Sponsors for their support of Southport Yacht Club and Bartercard Sail Paradise, the SYC staff and especially the volunteers who have donated their time and resources to this premier event, thank you,” said Commodore Kerry Noyes.

For more information visit the regatta website.

