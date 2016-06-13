Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Audi Hamilton Race Week - Preview

by Jboats.com today at 7:01 am
Sailing in paradise: Racing on the tropical waters of the Whitsunday Passage is one of the many magnificent experiences sailors enjoy at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week. Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar. Competitors, family and friends come together to enjoy the convivial atmosphere and unique camaraderie of the event’s on-water and off-water carnival. Every August, spectators and yachties from around the globe sail to Hamilton Island for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - Australia’s largest offshore keelboat regatta.

Perfectly situated on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef, amongst Queensland's 74 Whitsunday Islands, Hamilton Island offers an experience like no other: glorious weather, azure waters, brilliant beaches, awe-inspiring coral reefs, fascinating flora and fauna, fine food and wines, and activities almost too numerous to mention.

2012 Newport Bermuda Yacht Race -start in Narragansett Bay - Class 13 Cruiser division True - USA 22 - J160 production yacht yacht skippered by Howard B Hodgson Jnr © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
2012 Newport Bermuda Yacht Race -start in Narragansett Bay - Class 13 Cruiser division True - USA 22 - J160 production yacht yacht skippered by Howard B Hodgson Jnr © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com



This year, the regatta is taking place from the 19th to 26th of August. Participating this year is a select group of top J/crews sailing their larger boats. The biggest J/team as the event is the J/160 SALACIA, sailed by Stephen Everett and his wife, family and friends. Stephen bought the boat in America, and sailed her across from California, then Mexico, then across the Pacific to Australia! An epic cruise it was! Now the Everett’s are enjoying their boat in the gorgeous waters of the Whitsundays!

’J/130 BEBE sailed by Charles Browning from Santa Barabara YC- now leading the fleet to Hawaii - Transpac Race 2011 © Phil Uhl
’J/130 BEBE sailed by Charles Browning from Santa Barabara YC- now leading the fleet to Hawaii - Transpac Race 2011 © Phil Uhl



Then, a similar story holds true for the J/130 RAGTIME. Chris & Bernadette Morgan acquired her in 2012 and brought her across the Pacific to Australia. Based at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, RAGTIME has been actively racing in Queensland events. RAGTIME’s major win so far was the 2014 Brisbane to Keppel Race!

J/122, El Ocaso has been chartered by Chris Body who will compete in the Royal Southern YC Inter-Yacht Club Challenge © Antigua Sailing Week
J/122, El Ocaso has been chartered by Chris Body who will compete in the Royal Southern YC Inter-Yacht Club Challenge © Antigua Sailing Week



Finally, the J/122 JAVELIN was recently purchased in May 2017 by skipper James Crowley. Her first regatta success was the Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta, skippered by Sally Crowley, taking EHC Division 1 first! They are aiming for a full racing program in 2017/18 commencing with the Brisbane to Keppel Race and Hamilton Island Race Week.

For more on Jboats see Yachtspot

Tony Mack’s Team McFly racing J/122, El Ocaso was the winner of CSA Racing 2 © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Tony Mack’s Team McFly racing J/122, El Ocaso was the winner of CSA Racing 2 © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingC-Tech Emirates TNZ

Related Articles

215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted today at 4:50 am Smart thinking and creative genius can win two special prizes at AHIRW
Two of the 200-plus crews sailing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week this month can claim a spectacular prize Two of the 200-plus crews sailing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week this month can claim a spectacular prize without winning a race.
Posted on 6 Aug Milestone 200th entry lodged for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Milestone 200th entry into 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team The milestone 200th entry into the 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team who have made a mammoth effort to ensure the iconic Whitsunday destination is looking its best for the August 19 kick-off.
Posted on 25 Jul AHIRW is a family affair for the Hutchesons - Fleet number nears 200
Chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy The chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month.
Posted on 18 Jul A big cat is the 150th entry for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series.
Posted on 21 Jun The clash of the Titans at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
After racing on opposite sides of world for almost a decade, two of best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours After racing on opposite sides of the world for almost a decade, two of offshore sailing’s best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017, and for the first time both will be competing under Australian colours.
Posted on 1 Jun Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 16 May Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100
The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week passed magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate. The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has passed the magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate.
Posted on 16 May 2017 Hamilton Island Race Week - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 13 May The world's most successful yacht to compete at AHIRW 2017
World’s most successful ocean racing yacht over past nine decades; is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017. The world’s most successful ocean racing yacht over the past nine decades; the famous 16-metre long American yawl, Dorade, is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017.
Posted on 3 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy