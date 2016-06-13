Audi Hamilton Race Week - Preview

Sailing in paradise: Racing on the tropical waters of the Whitsunday Passage is one of the many magnificent experiences sailors enjoy at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week. Andrea Francolini Sailing in paradise: Racing on the tropical waters of the Whitsunday Passage is one of the many magnificent experiences sailors enjoy at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week. Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/

Perfectly situated on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef, amongst Queensland's 74 Whitsunday Islands, Hamilton Island offers an experience like no other: glorious weather, azure waters, brilliant beaches, awe-inspiring coral reefs, fascinating flora and fauna, fine food and wines, and activities almost too numerous to mention.





This year, the regatta is taking place from the 19th to 26th of August. Participating this year is a select group of top J/crews sailing their larger boats. The biggest J/team as the event is the J/160 SALACIA, sailed by Stephen Everett and his wife, family and friends. Stephen bought the boat in America, and sailed her across from California, then Mexico, then across the Pacific to Australia! An epic cruise it was! Now the Everett’s are enjoying their boat in the gorgeous waters of the Whitsundays!









Then, a similar story holds true for the J/130 RAGTIME. Chris & Bernadette Morgan acquired her in 2012 and brought her across the Pacific to Australia. Based at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, RAGTIME has been actively racing in Queensland events. RAGTIME’s major win so far was the 2014 Brisbane to Keppel Race!









Finally, the J/122 JAVELIN was recently purchased in May 2017 by skipper James Crowley. Her first regatta success was the Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta, skippered by Sally Crowley, taking EHC Division 1 first! They are aiming for a full racing program in 2017/18 commencing with the Brisbane to Keppel Race and Hamilton Island Race Week.



