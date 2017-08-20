Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week cracker opening day

by Lisa Ratcliff / Crosbie Lorimer / AHIRW today at 11:16 am
Day 1 – Wild Oats XI climbs through the fleet after the start in Dent Passage – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Racing began on Day 1 of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 in idyllic conditions, excited and some nervous crews facing the prospect of a 25-30 knot sou’easters and strong tide making for a wild downwind run from the narrow start in Dent Passage.

The fleet handled the fresh conditions over the 24 nautical mile course, 19 miles for the non-spinnaker, trailable and some cruising divisions, just the odd incident including a man overboard and recovery on the Melges 32 Panther that had been screaming along until the owner was flicked over the side when the boat lost control.

Line honours in the traditional Race Week opener around South, Daydream then North Molle islands went to the Oatley family’s supermaxi Wild Oats XI, skippered by Mark Richards. The IRC Racing handicap win went to ‘baby Oats’, the 66-foot Wild Oats X which has been chartered by HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

Day 1 – HRH Crown Prince Frederik at the helm of Nanoq (Wild Oats X) – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Day 1 – HRH Crown Prince Frederik at the helm of Nanoq (Wild Oats X) – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



Wild Oats X has been renamed NANOQ for the Whitsunday series by the Crown Prince, a keen and competitive international sailor who scored important opening points on corrected time sharing the helm with America’s Cup regatta director Iain Murray.

Second over the line in IRC Racing division was Peter Harburg’s 100-foot Black Jack representing Queensland in its second-only event following a July launch. Navigator Tom Addis said: “Today was our second start and first actual rounding of any mark in anger. Our start was good; we wanted to be close the Oats guys to learn more but they got away from us. Our goal is to spend the week next to Wild Oats and learn how to be competitive.”

Day 1 – Whales and Tatui – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Day 1 – Whales and Tatui – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



In the Racer/Cruiser class the owner of the Melges 32 Panther, Steve O’Rourke, accidentally fell overboard when the boat broached in a nasty gust. His son-in-law Burke Weila immediately dived in to be alongside O’Rourke and both were retrieved from the warm water a short while later.

“We had a standard broach and I got flicked out…Burke saw me go and dived in first,” said O’Rourke. “We’d been through a man-overboard practice together and the boys did a great job handling the boat. They came back and picked us up on the second pass.”

Racing in the Trailable division on the shorter islands course, the crew on Tatui enjoyed a close encounter with a Humpback mother and calf who wandered onto the race track.

Day 1 – Panther with two overboard – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Day 1 – Panther with two overboard – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



Divisional victories went to Drew Carruthers’ Rushour in Multihull Racing, Gerry Hatton’s Bushranger in Rating Passage division 1, Team Hollywood in Passage Division 2 and Anthony Coleman’s Euphoria in Racer Cruiser division.

In welcoming the fleet to Race Week 2017 at Saturday night’s Club Marine owner’s and skipper’s cocktail party, Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke revealed the extraordinary challenges his team faced getting the island ready for the annual regatta after the devastation wrought by Cyclone Debbie in March.

Day 1 – Black Jack buried in the Molle islands race – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Day 1 – Black Jack buried in the Molle islands race – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



Bourke and the Oatley family’s goal was to the have the island ready for Race Week and both Club Marine CEO Simon McLean and Audi Australia’s new CEO Paul Sansom shared their amazement and thanks to the resort for the obvious effort that has gone into the recovery.

With the speeches delivered it was time to kick off Race Week with the traditional colourful and noisy fireworks filling the skies above Hamilton Island’s harbour where crews representing 215 cruising boats, trailables, multihulls, classics and Grand Prix racers are sailing for every Australian state, the ACT and the USA.

Opening party at HIYC – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Opening party at HIYC – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 2
S wind, 6kt – 113 boats were devided into Yellow, Blue and Red, and R1 started as scheduled at 11:00. S wind, 6kt – 113 boats were devided into Yellow, Blue and Red, and R1 started as scheduled at 11:00. The wind stayed 6kt during R1, and then 8kt for R2. Later, it increased to 10+, and Oscar flag was up for R3 at the start.
Posted today at 6:15 am Stage is set for 2018 as Half Ton Classics Cup ends in Kinsale
With overall regatta decided on penultimate day, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup was presented to Phil Plumtree With the overall regatta decided on the penultimate day, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup was presented to Phil Plumtree and the crew of Swuzzlebubble at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland on Friday night.
Posted on 19 Aug Women at the Helm, share a taste for yachting adventure
The Waikawa Boating Club will host its inaugural Mud House Wines Women’s Helm Regatta at the end of September. On September 30 and October 1, coinciding with the Club’s Opening Day celebrations, the Women’s Helm Regatta will begin with a familiarisation sail to a beach barbeque lunch in Queen Charlotte Sound. Aimed at women, with all levels catered for, the stress levels will be somewhat lessened with the yachts skippered and crewed by their regular members.
Posted on 18 Aug 29er Hong Kong Open – Notice of race released
With competitors due to start unloading containers of 29ers from the 21 December, a great turn out is expected With mild winter conditions of warm sea and air temperatures, great breeze and boasting some of the best race tracks available anywhere, all eyes will be on the world’s best 29er sailors competing here in Hong Kong
Posted on 18 Aug Tasar World Championship in Gamagori
As Libby said after the first race day of three races and five hours on the water, it was one of their toughest days The five race day event saw the outstanding North American crew from Seattle YC, former gold and bronze medal Olympians in the Flying Dutchman and 49’er Classes, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, take out their fourth World Tasar Title
Posted on 18 Aug 215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted on 18 Aug Multihull madness at Airlie Beach Race Week
Local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division Going into the final day’s racing at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division, three points ahead of George Owens’ Fury Road.
Posted on 17 Aug Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Posted on 17 Aug Step two for Kialoa II
Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia, and the second major goal for the owners Patrick and Keith Broughton, the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting from Sydney Harbour on December 26, 2017.
Posted on 17 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar with overall Leg Zero victory
Newer teams know they have more work to do, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the progress they made Charlie Enright’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing became the third team to grab a victory from four stages in Leg Zero – a series of pre-race qualifying stages for the next edition of the round-the-world race – as they sneaked ahead of MAPFRE in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Posted on 16 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy